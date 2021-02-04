Concahampions will have a new format for 2023: the group stage returns and the final will be one match

Mexican clubs will face their path to the Club World Cup in a different way (Photo: Reinhold Matay / USA TODAY)

Starting in 2023, mexican clubs they will face their way to the Club World Cup differently. The Champions League Concacaf, competition that gives the ticket for international competition, will have a new format in two years.

This Thursday, the Confederation announced a new format for the Concachampions It will come into force in 2023. It will include a new group phase with the aim of boosting club football throughout the region.

The body that governs soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean added that it will launch two new skills: a Central American Cup and a Caribbean Cup, which will be used to qualify clubs in those regions.

“The new group stage of the Concacaf Champions League it will be played in the fall of each year and will include four groups of North American clubs, four of Central American clubs and two of Caribbean clubs ”, Concacaf reported through a press release.

“The group stage will be followed by a 16-club knockout stage, to be played in the spring. This new format will conclude with a one-game final to crown a regional champion that will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup ”, he added.

The North American clubs will be classified through their performance in their respective leagues and local drinks. The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five, in which each team will play four games, two at home and two away.

The four winners and the four second places in each group advance to the knockout stage. Those eight clubs will be joined by another three that will qualify with a playoff to be played after the group stage.

In the region of Central America, 20 clubs from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama They will be classified according to their performance in the local leagues and in the new Central American Cup. The first and second places from each of the four groups will play a playoff, and the four winners of the playoff will advance to the knockout phase.

In the Caribbean area, 10 teams will qualify for the group stage, eight will do so through for their performance in the leagues of the region and two through the Caribbean Cup. The 10 clubs will make up two groups, the first two places in each group will play a playoff and the winner will advance to the knockout phase.

“This new format transform your competition and significantly increase your relevance throughout our Confederation and worldwide, ”Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

“It will raise the bar for Concacaf clubs and leagues with more regional matchups that we know fans want to see. Too provide a competitive path to the FIFA Club World Cup, as clubs in our region strive to triumph on the world stage, “he added.

It is worth remembering that in the last edition, where the UANL Tigres were champions, it was the first tournament with the current format. This consists of confrontations that start from the round of 32 to two games until reaching the coronation of the new monarch of the Confederation.

