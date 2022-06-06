Concepts and tips to get off to a good start

Diablo Immortal is now available, and we’ve been screwing since it came out to bring you this concept guide and starting tips to get off to a good start and make your progress as optimal as possible. Basically, here you will find all the information you need to understand so that progressing through the game does not cause you a headache and you understand everything you get.

Without further delay, let’s go with all the concepts (which are not few).

Learn all the necessary information of Diablo Immortal

Lessons

As in any game of the saga, there are different classes that are very well differentiated:

Barbarian: the quintessential melee damage class. He has a ton of AoE damage and can help the party with several interesting buffs through his screams.

the quintessential melee damage class. He has a ton of AoE damage and can help the party with several interesting buffs through his screams. Mago : the classic glass cannon. You’re going to do massive damage with spells, but placement is going to be key so you don’t get volatilized. She is the pure DPS with better mobility thanks to teleportation.

: the classic glass cannon. You’re going to do massive damage with spells, but placement is going to be key so you don’t get volatilized. She is the pure DPS with better mobility thanks to teleportation. Demon Hunter– The best DPS class in the game if you’re looking for single target damage. It is the perfect class for those looking to grind solo, although you should know that its movement is worse compared to that of the mage.





Monk: a very complicated class to play but that has some really colorful combinations. If you’re looking for a class to put hours into, the monk is perfect.

a very complicated class to play but that has some really colorful combinations. If you’re looking for a class to put hours into, the monk is perfect. Crossed: the best tank class in the game that also has fantastic mobility thanks to the ability of the horse. Needed in any group for dungeon crawling.

the best tank class in the game that also has fantastic mobility thanks to the ability of the horse. Needed in any group for dungeon crawling. Necromancer: although in Diablo Immortal it is more focused on being support, it is still really useful. It has decent damage and a good handful of summons to help you in combat.

Objects

If you have already played a game in the franchise, this will not surprise you, but the objects are separated into different rarities:

White (common).

Blue (Uncommon).

Yellow (Epic).

Orange (legendary).

As you can already imagine, what interests you is end up having all your legendary gearbecause from the Uncommon rarity, the objects give you different improvements to your attributes and some abilities.





The last thing you need to know is that there is a team that forms setswhich will give you an extra bonus if you match 3 or 6 pieces of the same set.

statistics

The game has of attribute types: primary and secondary.

PRIMARY

Strength

Intelligence

Fortitude

Vitality

Will

SECONDARY

combat rating

defense rating

Armor

Penetration

Power

Endurance





To sum up, depending on the class you play you will be interested in one primary attribute or another (the mage, for example, uses intelligence, while the barbarian is interested in having strength and vitality). The better stats you have, the higher your combat rating and your defense ratingwhich will give you a clue as to how strong your character is.

Herrero

Another important section is the blacksmith, where you can turn all the morralla equipment you get into parts for improvement. With these parts you will be able to improve your equipment, and you should do it as soon as you have yellow or orange equipment.





The explanation is simple: by recycling the objects that you have improved you will recover 100% of your investment, so don’t be afraid to use your upgrade parts to stick and hold on longer.

excited

Gems are one of the most important aspects of the game, and they are going to become your obsession as you progress through the game. There are two types of gems: the normal ones (which basically give you improvements to your attributes and damage) and the legendary ones (the most important for the endgame).

We have little to tell you about the normal ones, but of the legendary yes there is cloth to cut. They can be obtained with the Battle Pass, forging them with runes or in some cracks, and they have levels, ranging from 1 star to 5 stars, the latter being the most interesting.





Las legendary gems are important because they give new abilities to your characterso be very careful when you get one because you are going to need them in order to increase your efficiency as soon as you reach the last stages of the game.

amulets

Amulets are another really interesting piece of gear, as they will improve your skills by leveling them up. This means that it will touch you look for the concrete amulets that improve the skills you have included in your rotation.





battle pass

As we already suspected, the fact that it is a game focused on mobile audiences has brought with it a Battle Pass, although it is not all bad news. There is a part of the pass you can get for freealthough the “chicha”, as you can imagine, comes with the paid pass.

if you have thought put hours into the game, most likely you are interested in getting the pass. It’s not overly expensive, and it gives LOTS of rewards and materials that you’re going to want to use.





Of course, we have an IMPORTANT notice. Keep your Pass rewards unclaimed until you have reached a high levelin order to make the most of your progression (we have learned this the hard way, so experience speaks here).

Infernal Locket

The last section of this introductory guide is the Infernal Reliquary, which you will unlock at level 41. Basically, this is going to unlock a good handful of missions and daily challenges with which you are going to get a lot of resources.





You want to get it out ASAP, so as soon as you reach level 41 do the relevant quest to unlock it and start doing daily.