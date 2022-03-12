Concern about the eventful day in Formula 1: from the fire in a Williams to multiple retirements

Nicholas Latifi’s accident in F1 testing

This Friday the second round of tests was carried out in Bahrainin the international circuit of Sakhirwhere next March 20th the first date of the World Cup 2022. the spanish pilot Carlos Sainz It was the fastest of a very eventful day, with multiple retirements and the fire of the Williams of the canadian of Nicholas Latifi as the most prominent event among all incidents.

Sainz he set the fastest lap in the middle of a series of red flags that caused a lot of concern in the different teams involved. With 40 minutes to go, the reigning champion Max Verstappen fought inch by inch to overcome the men of Ferrari but it stayed 0.479 seconds. Aston Martin driver, Lance Strollfinished third to leave Lewis Hamilton in fourth place.

Esteban Oconwho finished fifth, had to crawl to a stop with just over 90 minutes of the session: the leader of the morning session was responsible for the appearance of the fourth red flag of the day with more than 100 laps to his credit. Lando Norris from McLaren was briefly interrupted by a stop at the pit exit to get the fifth red flag with just over an hour to go.

Carlos Sainz made the best time during the second practice session in Sakhir (Photo: REUTERS)

Among all the interruptions, even some you stipulate on a trial basis by the SONthe most worrying was Nicholas Latifiwho in 14th place drew the first red flag because the brakes of his car caught fire and they made him lose control in the curve 12.

He had to immediately get out of his car to use a extinguisher and turn off the fire coming out of the rear. The race of Williams It ended in the worst way, although the team reported that it was a problem “less” on the brakes.

This is how Nicholas Latifi’s car was removed from the track after his accident (Photo: REUTERS)

the heat of Bahrain forces teams to adjust technical issues to optimize the performance of their machines and, with just one day of pre-season testing on the horizon, mechanics are working around the clock to perfect their machines ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix of the next March 20.

