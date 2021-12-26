Concern at Real Madrid for the Holidays: they demand that the players “be extremely careful”

Real Madrid suffered several casualties from COVID-19 this month and has asked its players to “exercise extreme caution” (Photo: REUTERS)

Although the Real Madrid is the absolute leader in the Spanish League with an eight point advantage over the Sevilla FC, his most immediate pursuer in the standings, the club is alert to the number of outbreaks of COVID-19 that have affected them and the most recent cases in the campus that he directs Carlo Ancelotti. Such is the concern, that they have asked their players to be careful on their days off during the Holidays.

As reported by the newspaper AS, the madridista entity has decided “Extreme care” and asked all his footballers to “Comply with the COVID protocol to the letter to avoid new positives”. Is that several of the team figures have traveled to different destinations: Benzema Y camavinga are to Dubai, while Faith Valverde has flown to South America and Vinicius Jr. chose to fly to the United States, to name a few. That has generated fear in the club authorities.

That is why the managers asked them to “Be much more cautious when it comes to Christmas celebrations”, as the aforementioned medium has pointed out. There would even be players who have decided suspend the New Years party they had organized with their families.

Luka Modric is one of the last Real Madrid footballers who was infected with COVID-19 (Photo: EFE)

Anyway, by then, the players of the Real Madrid they will be back at work. The Spanish press reports that they have vacations until December 28th. Upon returning from their vacation, all the members of the first team – players, coaching staff and staff– will be subjected to new tests PCR to avoid new outbreaks. Once they are examined, they will begin to prepare the first games of 2022.

The Madrid is measured before Getafe (January 2), then in front of Alcoyano by Copa del Rey (January 5), later before the Valencia (January 8) and then will set course for Saudi Arabia, where the day 12th of January will be measured at FC Barcelona at King Fahd International Stadium from Yeda in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid aims to go smoothly to the dispute of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia (Photo: REUTERS)

Ancelotti you will already be able to count on players who were out as David praise, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale, as well as Luka Modric Y Marcelo, who were negative in their second test PCR. These two are the latest in a long list that already involves 14 of the 25 members of the current squad who got coronavirus: Mariano, Kroos, Militão, Casemiro, Hazard, Jovic, Nacho, Valverde, Benzema, Lunin, Alaba y Vallejo. The case of Mariano Mejía, in July 2020, was the first of all.

After various adverse experiences, in the Real Madrid they don’t want any more setbacks. From The League has already approved the new COVID protocol, with daily antigen tests and limits on the use of the locker room (players must shower in the hotel or at home), so the players of the championship leader are advised to take maximum care.

KEEP READING:

A youtuber revealed the best kept secret of the new Real Madrid stadium

Karim Benzema’s great goal in the victory of Real Madrid, the only leader in Spain

Real Madrid want to be galactic again: Dortmund confirmed their interest in Erling Haaland