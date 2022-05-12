Concern for Ronald Araújo in Barcelona: he lost consciousness in the middle of the match and left in an ambulance

*The moment of the coup between Araujo and Gavi

Moments of tension were experienced in the game that Barcelona I was winning 3-1 Celta de Vigo in it Camp Nou after the footballer Ronald Araújo He lost consciousness and collapsed in the middle of the match. The Uruguayan was removed by ambulance and taken to a clinic where studies will be carried out. At the moment there is no official medical report.

The Catalan club issued a brief letter indicating that “first team player Ronald Araujo has a concussion and has been transferred to a hospital to carry out additional tests.” In addition, he left the stadium after having regained consciousness.

They were 60 minutes into the game when the defender jumped to head a ball and hit his teammate Gaviwho was sore. The defender seemed not to have felt the shock too much but seconds later, he was lying on the grass and lost consciousness. Eric Garcia quickly approached him to assist him and he, like the captain of the visiting team, Iago Aspas, told the doctors to attend to him quickly.

Araújo, 23, had lost consciousness as a result of the impact and therefore had to be removed by ambulance while applause and cheers descended on the stands for him. The match continued after being stopped for seven minutes.

Ronald Araújo was removed by ambulance from the Camp Nou playing field (Reuters)

Barcelona won 3-1 against Celta de Vigo for matchday 36 The league thanks to the goals of Memphis Depay and Pierre’s doubleEmerick Aubameyang. For the visitor, led by Edward Coudet, discounted Iago Aspas in the complement. However, sports was in the background.

Araújo came to Barcelona in 2018, coming from Boston River from Uruguay. After spending two seasons in the B team, he was able to settle in the first and has now become one of the team’s strongholds, both with Ronald Koeman as with Xavi Hernández. In addition, he has established himself as one of the central defenders of his country’s team that qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The defender will remain under observation for several hours to see his evolution, but the main Spanish portals anticipate that there would not seem to be serious consequences for the player, despite the initial concern generated by his picture.

KEEP READING:

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland

Harsh criticism from a former Manchester United footballer against Guardiola: “He doesn’t want leaders”

A Lyon player was removed from the squad for gassing in the locker room and celebrating with his teammates

After the whistles at PSG, Messi made a trip to an unexpected destination with a figure from the Argentine national team: the tourist advice that a friend gave him