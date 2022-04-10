Concern for the health of cyclist Milan Vader after a serious accident: he suffered multiple fractures and is in an induced coma

Milan Vader suffered a serious accident in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country (Photo: Getty Images)

The whole cycling world is on edge for the Dutchman’s health Milan Vaderfrom 26 yearswho is now “stable” but with a guarded prognosis after suffering a serious fall during a descent in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Countrydeclared this Friday his team Jumbo-Visma. The press in his country had reported shortly before that Vader I was in “critical condition”.

“After the information about Milan Vader after his fall in today’s stage (Friday) in the Itzulia País Vasco, we inform that his situation is stable”indicated the team through its Twitter profile, adding that the runner was in the hospital in Bilbao.

According to the Dutch newspaper General Newspaper (AD), the runner was noticeably affected after falling down a ravine in the stage that was disputed between Zamudio Y Mallabia.

Milan Vader’s bike was left on the road and he fell down the hill.

The aforementioned newspaper noted that it had broken vertebraein addition to fractures in a clavicle and a omoplato. He has also had to undergo emergency surgery on his carotid artery to insert a stentto increase blood flow to the brain. “Milan receives very good medical care at the Bilbao University Medical Hospital”they added in the Dutch press.

The accident occurred about 100 kilometers before the finish line of the fifth stage. Vaderwho was in the peloton, lost control of his bike during one of the descents, collided with the metal guardrail, flew over him and fell a few meters down a hill. At first he feared for his life, but he was quickly transferred to a medical center, where he was induced into a coma and successfully operated on.

Milan Vader is making his first season in the professional peloton in the highest category of cycling. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Dutch cyclist 26 yearsteammate of the Olympic champion Primoz Roglic, is making his first season in the professional peloton in the highest category of cycling. He comes from the world of Mountain bike and was tenth in the Olympic test of cross-country last year in the Tokyo Olympics. The world of cycling awaits his evolution while news about his health is expected from the Cruces Hospital of the Basque city.

