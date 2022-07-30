Concern for the health of Mike Tyson: a video in which he mobilizes with a cane went viral

Mike Tyson walking with a cane

A few days ago, fans of Mike Tyson they became concerned after a strong statement: “We are all going to die one day, of course. So when I look in the mirror, I see these little spots on my face and I’m like, ‘Wow! That indicates that my due date is approaching.” And now images of the 56-year-old former boxer walking with a cane have gone viral.

Iron Mike He appeared outside a New York hotel walking with considerable difficulty and leaning on a pole that allowed him to stabilize himself with each step. The physical discomfort was notorious and, from his environment, they explained that it is a strong back pain. “He is dealing with a sciatic (nerve) attack. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like him.”was what the media reported TMZ.

Someone did not hide to record it with his cell phone and it was heard that a man stationed in front of the hotel that Tyson entered told him that it was a pleasure to see him and that he saw him very well, to which the heavyweight nodded. . However, the limp persisted throughout the entire walk.

on his podcast HotboxinMike not only referred to death but also shared other existentialist reflections. “Money means nothing to me. I always tell people: You think money will make you happy because you’ve never had money before. When you have a lot of money you can’t expect anyone to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have 500 billion dollars?”, were other of his comments.

A problem in the sciatic nerve would have led Tyson to use a cane

And he insisted: “Money gives you a false sense of security. You think nothing can happen. You don’t think banks can collapse. You think you are invincible when you have a lot of money, which is not true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.” And he revealed a conversation with his wife, who had told him that the money would be used for “his security”: “’What is security?’ I asked him. ‘I dont know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live the rest of your life,’ he answered me. Is that security? Does that mean you won’t get a disease, you can’t get hit by a car? Can’t you jump off a bridge? I don’t know. Is that security? Can money protect you from that?

The boxer, who in 2020 made a successful exhibition against Roy Jones Juniors, threatens to fight again. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel a little over a month ago, he stated that is open to the possibility of facing youtuber Jake Paul in the ring. Although he put a condition: that the fight takes place during 2022. “It could be very interesting,” he declared. And he remarked: “Yes, everything is possible, but it has to happen this year,” he warned.

