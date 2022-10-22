Concern in Argentina: Leandro Paredes was injured and will not play for two weeks

Paredes will miss the next matches with Juventus (REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun)

Leandro Paredes He suffered a strain in one of his thighs and will be sidelined for several games with Juventus. The news shook the Argentine team, taking into account the proximity of the debut for the Qatar 2022 World Cup agreed against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The 28-year-old midfielder participated yesterday in the 4-0 thrashing of the Old lady against Empoli for Serie A, but ended with discomfort.

As reported by the media Sky Sports, Massimiliano Allegri will not have the Argentine available for the matches against Benfica (for the Champions League this Tuesday in Portugal) and Lecce (for the Italian championship on Saturday 10/29). They estimate that its rehabilitation will demand between 12 and 15 daysso he would also miss the classic against Inter Milan on Sunday, November 6.

From the Juve They published an official medical report to determine the situation of the former Paris Saint Germain: “Leandro Paredes, after a muscle problem reported at the end of today’s training, underwent diagnostic tests in J|Medical which revealed a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. It will take around 15 days for full recovery.”

Paredes became one of the fixed pieces in the calls of the Argentine team for a long time and is one of the champions of the renewal that was required some time ago. Yesterday Allegri sent him to the field at minute 65 to replace the North American Weston McKennie, when the game was still 2-0 in favor of Turin. He had started the season as a regular starter at Juve, but was losing prominence and was officiating as a relief in the last appointments.

On the National Team’s last tour of the United States, he played 63 minutes against Honduras and then watched the victory against Jamaica from the outside. On the eve of the official list of 26 names of the Albiceleste who will travel to the World Cup in Qatar, Paredes joined the Argentine and Juventus infirmary with Ángel Di María, who is recovering from a tear in his right hamstring. In the next few days, the Video He will rejoin the squad and take some filming before the World Cup.

In principle, the footballer who emerged from Boca Juniors would not only be available for the World Cup debut against the Saudis (11/22) but also for the previous friendly that Argentina will play against the United Arab Emirates on November 16. It is worth mentioning that the other duels for Group C of the World Cup will be against Mexico (Saturday 11/26) and Poland (Wednesday 11/30).

The concrete thing is that Scaloni went from the joy and motivation that it generated Lionel Messi’s great performance yesterday with PSG to the uncertainty about the physical state of another of the group’s shining names. walls figure in the list that the AFA sent to FIFA with 48 names and will have the final cut on November 14.

