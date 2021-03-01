Concern in Barcelona: a new injury leaves a figure out of the team at a key moment of the season

The midfielder will miss the next duel for the Copa del Rey (Efe)



The FC Barcelona began to walk the hard road that will mark the end of everything or the beginning of something in the season. With the victory against Sevilla for the twenty-fifth round of the local championship, the culé team iHe got off to a good start the string of key games that he will have to face until next March 10.

However, the 2-0 he obtained at Sánchez Pizjúa was not entirely perfect as Ronald Koeman retired somewhat worried from the stadium after seeing how Pedri left the city on crutches, product of an injury on the field.

The young Spanish midfielder became an important piece of the team and, unfortunately, he will miss the next match for the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, as reported from the club.

“The medical evaluation and the tests carried out this morning have shown that the player of the first team Pedri has a muscle stretch in the soleus of his left leg. It is low and its evolution will mark the availability ”, published FC Barcelona in a statement via Twitter.

Although the Barça institution did not confirm the time that it will remain out of the squad, the truth is that It will be almost impossible for him to be present in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Sevilla himself, who have the advantage by 2-0.

The Canarian midfielder ended up being replaced this Saturday by fellow squad player Ilaix at 71 minutes of play. The Spanish nationalized Guinean was key in the second goal scored by Lionel Messi as he was in charge of leaving him face to face with the goalkeeper after an assist from a cue.

Ronald Koeman and his squad face a key week in the season (efe)

This loss is added to those of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Philippe Coutinho, who missed a large part of the season as a result of their respective recoveries. It should also be mentioned that within the same duel against Sevilla, defender Ronald Araujo came out due to a discomfort in his right ankle but everything indicates that it will be the departure for next Wednesday.

It will be necessary to see the time that the recovery will demand since it will be an intense week for Ronald Koeman’s team. After the Copa del Rey match, the squad will have to visit Osasuna and later travel to Paris to try to reverse the 1-4 they suffered against PSG for the Champions League.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

He wanted to catch Messi at speed, he made a fool of himself and went viral: the memes on the networks

Messi against Sevilla, his favorite victim: assistance, goal to finish the game and the great controversy he starred in

With a goal from Lionel Messi, Barcelona surpassed Sevilla and is within a shot of the top in the Spanish league