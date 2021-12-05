Concern in Barcelona after Xavi’s first defeat: Gavi suffered a severe blow to the head and ended up in hospital

* The ball that took Gavi out of the game against Real Betis

The present of FC Barcelona is worrying. The hope of having Xavi Hernandez as a coach he lost some sparks after adding another defeat in La Liga at the hands of the Real Betis. In a very even match, Juanmi went hand in hand with Marc André Ter Stegen in the 79th minute and got the minimum advantage so that the Green and white the three points of the Camp Nou: it was the first fall since Xavi took command of DT.

However, all interest was focused on the Gavi’s health statuswho should have been replaced after being hit hard to the head and ended up in hospital.

The young 17-year-old midfielder who has been appearing in the starting formations of the culé team could not complete the game. At 35 ′ of the first half, Hector Bellerin cleared a ball on the right wing and the same He hit the Spanish midfielder squarely in the face. It seemed to be a normal occasion of a soccer game as the footballer stopped to continue on the field, but shortly after the game was stopped again and had to be replaced.

Instead he entered Riqui Puig and Gavi left on a stretcher. “Gavi has been shocked by the pitch and has been substituted following the protocol”Barcelona immediately reported. Minutes later he warned that he had to be escorted to a hospital: “The player Gavi has been transferred to a hospital following protocol after the shock he had during today’s game.”

As highlighted by the Catalan newspaper Sports world, the medical body placed a “collar” on him and, after being removed on a stretcher, Gavi was applauded but preferred “not to stand up.” Beyond this, they clarified that the transfer to the hospital was linked to a procedural issue: “Barça has followed the concussion protocol and at the end of the match has approached a hospital to perform some tests”. The team’s coach, in a conference, supplemented the information: “He had a little shock and was dizzy. I think they took him to the hospital as a precaution “.

The unexpected replacement of the talented 17-year-old midfielder was joined by the first defeat of the Xavi era just before the sixth date of the Champions League against him. Bayern Munich that will decide the future of blaugrana in the biggest tournament on that continent at club level. “Barça is always obliged to win, more in their field, we are not doing it. It is taking us a lot to win abroad, I am convinced that we turn it around, taking new concepts from the coachIt is a step backwards, it was a direct rival, all that remains is to work and try to improve and surely good results will come ”, analyzed Jordi Alba as soon as the match ended.

Thanks to this result, the team of Manuel Pellegrini He was ranked third in the table with 30 points and settled in the qualifying zone for the next Champions League. On the other hand, the group led by Xavi it was placed in seventh position with 23 units and the opportunity to get into the high zone currently occupied by Real Madrid and Sevilla is increasingly distant.

THE SUMMARY OF BARCELONA 0 – 1 REAL BETIS

