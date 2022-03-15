Concern in Boca for the game against River: this is how Carlos Izquierdoz left the Estudiantes stadium

Boca Juniors played a great game against the point guard and until today undefeated Estudiantes de La Plata and added three vital points, not only to establish themselves in the qualifying positions of the League Cup, but to reach the Superclásico against River with high spirits Plate next Sunday at the Monumental. However, there was a negative point in the La Plata night and it is the injury of Carlos Izquierdoz.

The captain was replaced 25 minutes into the first half by Carlos Zambrano, and after the match he left the stadium with a splint on his left ankle. The central defender had to be helped by two members of the coaching staff commanded by Sebastián Battaglia because he couldn’t step. While waiting for the results that will be carried out this Monday, unofficially there is talk of a fracture in the fifth metatarsal (5th toe).

“Carlos has a blow to his finger, let’s hope he’s fine. He is going to study”, was the brief explanation of the coach at the press conference. In relation to the other two footballers who are recovering from different muscular discomforts, such as Pipa Benedetto and Oscar Romero, Battaglia was optimistic and did not rule them out for Sunday’s Superclásico: “They will surely return to training this week. From there we will see how they are. They are important players and we hope they can be in the best shape”.

When analyzing the game, the DT highlighted: “This time we were really a team. I am happy for the victory and because we all deserved it. In the first half we were superior and due to a penalty that they charged us and it was not, we could have left at a disadvantage”. Regardless of his clear discomfort at the non-existent penalty that sanctioned him against Fernando Echenique, Battaglia turned the page and set his sights on what is to come.

“I was satisfied with what was done in this match because we won and next Sunday’s Superclásico will be another story. What happens is that sometimes everything is dramatized too much, ”he argued regarding some versions of their future if they lost in La Plata.

Battaglia also highlighted the performance of Pol Fernández, who was one of the stars of the match in an unprecedented position as central midfielder: “We thought of it in a position that paid off today and very well. He felt comfortable with what he did on the court: Let’s hope he continues to grow. Perhaps the midfielders had a little more confidence and raised their level, that’s very good for everyone. I am very satisfied with all the boys”.

Boca’s squad will have free time this Monday and will train again on Tuesday from 9 in Ezeiza, already with their minds set on River.

