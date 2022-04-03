Concern in F1 about the “rebound effect”: “You lose your vision at 300 kilometers per hour”

Checo Pérez spoke of the rebound effect of the single-seaters (Efe)

The competition is already underway. Formula 1 began to take shape and the pilots began to give their first sensations about the new technologies that they are implementing in their vehicles after the new regulations presented by the FIA.

With these changes, the vehicles were modified by 80% in terms of their aerodynamics. The main novelty is the return of the so-called “ground effect”, which allows a car to travel flat on the ground, have better air intake and exhaust and gain speed, however, that is where the problem lies for drivers.

When the protagonists step on the gas on a straight, reaching 300 km / h, and then brake to take a curve occurs in the vehicle what is called “porpoising” or “rebound” that directly impacts the pilots and their health, recognized Sergio Czech Perez publicly.

Analysis of why Formula 1 cars bounce on the main straight due to ground effect, in pre-season tests.

“You reach 300 km/h, which is when the issue comes up and with these problems you can even lose your vision when braking or not being able to locate the car properly. It is a complicated issue, especially in races, if you go without DRS, which is when it is most noticeable in the car, there are times when it becomes undrivable”, highlighted the Mexican.

The Red Bull Racer he was not the only one who spoke about it and he joined a list of colleagues such as Fernando Alonso and Ocon (Alpibne) or Carlos Sainz and Leclerc (Ferrar), who consider that something has to be done to modify this point.

Apparently, neither the teams themselves nor the FIA ​​would have realized this inconvenience since it is a phenomenon that occurs when the car reaches or exceeds 300 km/h. In wind tunnel testing, speeds are typically limited to 250.

Checo Perez talks about the rebound effect

The agency Europa Press He decided to ask an expert neurosurgeon about the consequences that the pilot could have on his physique, taking into account that this rebound could affect both the cervical spine and the head. “What is certain is that the pilots will have to continue training their cervical muscles with intensity”recognized the professional Pablo Clavel.

“For this type of repetitive bouncing head movements could lead to cervical disc or ligamentous injuries over time,” sentenced regarding this “rebound effect” for which the teams have already set to work to reduce it to the maximum.

It should be noted that the experts The maximum They ensured that in a period of five runs They will have fixed the problem.

KEEP READING

The phenomenon that surprises everyone: why the cars of the new Formula 1 bounce

The dramatic fight between Verstappen and Leclerc that drove fans crazy at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Concern in Formula 1 over Mick Schumacher’s brutal accident at the Saudi Arabian GP