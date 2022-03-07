Concern in France about the future of Sergio Ramos: the Spaniard could bring forward his departure from PSG

Sergio Ramos celebrates his only goal at PSG. It was against Reims, in his last game (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

This season Sergio Ramos joined the Dream Team the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but due to his injuries he did not have the expected continuity. This could lead to his early departure from the French entity with which he has a contract until June 2023. Meanwhile, the experienced defender trains to try to get revenge for the Champions League Round of 16 this Wednesday against his former team, the Real Madrid.

The arrival of the Spanish world champion with his team in South Africa 2010 and multiple winner with the Merenguewas one of the sensations of the PSG behind the addition of Lionel Messi. But the central defender arrived in the French capital injured and failed to establish himself. Even his last complaint was a muscle complication in the calf that ruled him out of several commitments. Since his arrival in Paris he only played five games and 284 minutes. In Ligue 1, Ramos has seen action against Saint-Etienne, Lorient, Brest and Reimswhile por French Cup had minutes against him Feignies-Aulnoye. The Sevillian also saw from outside the defeat 0-1 against Nice this Saturday in Ligue 1, which still maintains it as a firm leader.

In this context, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romanowhich usually has good information on transfers, contract breaks and the transfer market in general, anticipated that Sergio Ramos, 35, he would leave the French team at the end of this season. This would imply the early termination of his relationship with PSG, with whom he signed until June 30, 2023.

Sergio Ramos was in the stands in most PSG games (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Ramos’ last game was against Reims in Ligue 1 on January 23 (in that game he scored his only goal for PSG) and then he was injured in training. His situation bothered several including Jerôme Alonzo, who was a goalkeeper for the capital club for seven seasons and stated in an interview in The Parisian what “has the longest injury history of injuries”. The same media reported that in recent days the Sevillian has been training hard so that the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, can have him available for the second leg against Real Madrid, after the victory in the first leg, 1-0 with a as much of Kylian Mbbapé.

““We will see, we will assess it in the coming days. He is not part of the team, but it is clear that in a Champions League match, a player like Sergio can pass on that experience. Sergio can pass on that experience of having spent 17 years at a club like Real Madrid and give good advice to his teammates. It would be good if he were, beyond the conditions of participating in it. Any contribution is welcome, the smallest details can be decisive in favor of PSG”, said Pochettino in one of the last press conference.

Regarding the player’s situation, the sports director, Leonardo, assured The Team what “when we signed him, Ramos was physically fine. Unfortunately, what we wanted did not happen. But wait, the season is not over. The day we say that he can no longer play, everyone will be clear about it. That is not the case”.

Meanwhile, Ramos is excited about his return and on his Instagram account he left a hopeful message to his followers. “Breathing green. It is always good to be on the field”, wrote the player who accompanied the message with a photo in which he implies that he is fit. However, although he would accompany the delegation, he still has no chance of being able to play.

In the event that he returns to Madrid, in theory an emotional reception is expected from the fans at the White House for the player who was his leader during 16 seasons in which he won 23 titles.

In the event that his presence with the French delegation is confirmed, it will be Ramos’ return to after almost a year. His last time at the Santiago Bernabeu was on May 22, 2021, but he did not play 2-1 against Villarreal and the last time he played at home with the merengue shirt was on March 16, 2021 in a 3-1 win against to Atalanta for the Champions League.

KEEP READING

Legend, history and validity: Roberto Carlos returned to football at the age of 48 and scored a goal

Carlos Bilardo found out about the death of Diego Maradona when he saw the documentary about his life

A pipe that cost him a hard kick, a fine assistance and new criticism: Messi’s game in the defeat of PSG