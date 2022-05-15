Concern in Liverpool about Salah’s injury days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid

*Mohamed Salah left the FA Cup final injured

bad news for Liverpool this Saturday: Mohamed Salah suffered an injury and is doubtful for the grand final of the Champions League ante Real Madrid. While waiting to know the medical report, the striker felt muscle pain during the first half of the final of the FA Cup ante Chelsea and was carried off the field of play.

The Egyptian is one of the figures in the set of Jürgen Klopp that on May 28 they will play in Paris the decisive duel that will define the European champion. With only 14 days to go, the concern for the state of his star player is capitalized and it was noted in the footballer’s own expression, who after crossing the starting line received a hug from the German coach.

They were barely 30 minutes into the game when Salah He threw himself on the floor and gestured for the doctors to come and attend to him. The specialists worked on him for a few minutes, but the gestures of the former Roma were clear, his muscle pain was the product of an injury. In the next few hours Liverpool will have to issue a statement informing the seriousness of the ailment to determine whether or not he will be able to be present at the clash against Real Madrid.

Jürgen Klopp’s hug to Mohamed Salah (Reuters)

The English box, finalist of the FA Cup and escort of Manchester City on the Premier Leaguedreams of lifting the continental trophy as he did in the 2018/19 season, when he won 2-0 against Tottenhamwith just a bit of Salah, penal. The Liverpool will be measured on Tuesday before Southampton and on May 22 he will face Wolverhampton in the closing of the domestic league. Then, it will be the turn of the great duel.

It should be remembered that Liverpool He has already suffered Fabinho’s injury, so Salah would be added to the casualty list, although Klopp counts among its ranks with four other top-level strikers to face any challenge, such as the Senegalese Sadio Manéthe Colombian Luis Díazthe brazilian Roberto Firmino and the Portuguese Diogo Jota.

