Concern in the Argentine team: a defender called up by Scaloni suffered from his injury and could miss the World Cup

Just over a month ago Juan Foyth made headlines for a serious injury he suffered in a match with Villarreal and that complicated his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In the last few hours, it was reported that the 24-year-old defender suffered a relapse in his recovery and set off the alarms in the Argentine team.

“We want everyone to recover so that Scaloni can choose”, confirmed Roberto Ayala in dialogue with Radio La Red. As indicated by the Mouseone of the collaborators of the Albiceleste coach, are awaiting his evolution, like that of the other footballers who have suffered various physical problems in recent weeks.

The news about the physical condition of Juan Foyth that set off the alarms in the Argentine team

On August 29, in the match between Villarreal and Getafe, Juan Foyth hit his knee against the ground and said blow caused a “contusion with inflammation in his left knee.” As confirmed by various Spanish media, the former defender of Estudiantes de La Plata would have between 8 to 10 weeks of recovery. Now, faced with this new scenario, his situation was even more compromised.

It is worth remembering that Foyth fight for a place in the right lane of the Argentine team, since they are currently disputed Nahuel Molina Lucero and Gonzalo Montiel. Precisely, Molinaone of the key men in Argentina by Lionel Scaloni, five days ago he retired injured in the match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla for La Liga.

The defender who emerged from Boca Juniors threw himself to the ground with about five minutes remaining in the match that Diego Simeone’s team won 2-0 on their visit to Sánchez Pijuán and was removed from the field by medical services. The images were cause for alarm for the Albiceleste that on November 22 will play against Saudi Arabia for date 1 of Group C of the World Cup.

Judging by the pictures, it was speculated with a muscle injury, since Molina took the left quadriceps. However, at a press conference, Cholo Simeone referred to what happened and He was calm: “It’s a cramp, nothing more. He left as a precaution and I hope that these days it will evolve for the better”.

These injuries to Juan Foyth and Nahuel Molina prevented him from being on the Argentine national team’s tour of the United States, where they faced Honduras and Jamaica, in friendly preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. There will be 26 soccer players mentioned by Lionel Scaloni who will go to the World Cup that will begin next month. Some of the alternatives in that position of the defense are Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and Nehuén Pérez (Udinese).

