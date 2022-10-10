Concern in the Argentine team: Paulo Dybala was injured converting a penalty goal and was replaced

* The conquest of the Jewel and its consequences

a strange situation lived Paulo Dybala in the victory of Roma 2-1 ante Lecce by Serie A de Italy. It is that in seconds he went from joy to concern. Or probably both sensations have coexisted in her body. The 28-year-old striker converted the decisive penalty goal 3 minutes into the second half. But he was injured in the execution of the shot from 12 steps and was replaced. “It’s bad, not to say very bad,” José Mourinho alarmed about the ailment.

The Argentine took charge of Askildsen’s foul on Tammy Abraham. He placed himself with full concentration in front of the ball, kicked with his left foot and did not spare. But he didn’t even get to enjoy his so much: on the run to the celebration by the goal, he already showed signs of discomfort in his left leg, limping. And then, surrounded by his companions, who came to congratulate him, he spent his time explaining what had happened to him. He even left his left quadriceps in the open air, to show the origin of the pain.

Chris Smalling had opened the scoring for the cast of the capital, while Gabriel Strefezza had equalized for Lecce, who suffered the expulsion of Morten Hjulmand. With the victory, Roma was just four units behind the leader Napoli, disputed nine rounds of the championship. But José Mourinho and company were left with uncertainty regarding Dybala’s situation, who since his arrival had been providing solutions and accumulates six goals in 12 games (and scored in the last five).

With the passing of the minutes, It was confirmed that the Cordovan former Institute, Palermo and Juventus suffered a muscle injury and will undergo studies. However, just over 40 days before the World Cup in Qatar, he represents a warning light for the Argentine team.

The attacker, who is among those usually summoned by Lionel Scaloni, had no longer been able to add minutes in the friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica, because he was dragging discomfort. In any case, he accompanied the squad and accumulated training, beyond the fact that he was not risky.

In a sector with a lot of competition (Messi, Di María and Lautaro Martínez are joined by Nicolás González, Ángel and Joaquín Correa and Julián Álvarez), being at 100% is probably a key factor in Scaloni’s decision. Hence the root of the concern for Dybala. In the next few hours, the panorama of his physical condition will be known. And how much recovery will demand. The coach spoke of the fact that it is “difficult” for him to play again until 2’023, but he was referring specifically to Roma: if it is a tear, he will be out for about a month. That does not imply that he will not arrive in Qatar… But he would do it with no filming. For now, he is already in contact with the National Team’s medical team.

