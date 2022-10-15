Concern in Uruguay: Cavani scored two goals for Valencia, but left at halftime due to discomfort

*The best of the 2-2 between Valencia and Elche

Edinson Cavani had its scoring debut in Valencia this Saturday in the draw against Elche for the ninth day of The Spanish League. The Uruguayan shone with two goals in the first half, but at halftime he had to be replaced due to a physical inconvenience that set off the alarms in his country’s team when there is almost a month left for the start of the game. Qatar World Cup.

At first it was believed that it was an injury to one of his knees, due to a bandage that he wore on the substitute bench in the second half. However, he himself took it upon himself to explain what forced him to leave the field of play: “No, no, no, the knee is not. The ankle is there a little, which has swollen a little, oh well. It is a matter of days, and we will be back again, ”he declared in dialogue with Movistar Plus+ after the encounter.

With this, Cavani sought to bring calm, although so little for the beginning of the world Cup, any ailment is a cause for concern for the coaches of the national teams. The former PSG and Manchester United striker is a fixture on the list he will present diego alonsoalthough it is not certain that he or Luis Suarez are going to be used as starters in a squad where there are gunners like Darwin Núñezdel Liverpool.

Cavani arrived in Valencia this season and has two goals and one assist in four games played (Getty Images)

This was the third match that the Uruguayan goalscorer plays with the shirt of the Valencia, after having taken a long time in the last transfer market to define his future. So far he had not scored goals, he had even missed a penalty, but with his two goals this Saturday against Elche in the 2-2 draw he showed that at 35 years old he is still up to the task.

Uruguay will debut in Qatar on Thursday, November 24 before South Korea for the first date of H group Then, it will be measured on Monday 28 against Portugal and will close its participation in that area against Ghana on Friday, December 2.

