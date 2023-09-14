Concert By Oliver Anthony Sells Out Despite Concerns Regarding Ticket Prices:

The Rich Men North of Richmond vocalist canceled his Knoxville performance at Cotton Eyed Joe after realizing that ticket prices had been miscommunicated.

Anthony claims in an Instagram video that a misunderstanding led to the venue charging $90 for tickets as well as $200 for a meet-and-greet.

The creator of the viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” will perform in Knoxville after all, albeit at a different venue as well as on a different date than was originally scheduled.

Oliver Anthony, a social media phenomenon, is set to perform at the Knoxville Convention Center upon September 29. According to oliveranthonyknox.com, the website where tickets could be purchased, the concert was advertised on September 12 and is already sold out.

Anthony Wrote On Instagram, “See You Soon, Knoxville,” After A Dispute With Cotton Eyed Joe Nightclub’s Proprietors:

Anthony wrote on Instagram, “See you all soon, Knoxville,” after a dispute with the proprietors of Cotton Eyed Joe nightclub led to the cancellation of a show there as well as the arrangement of a new venue.

“Cotton Eyed Joe was canceled,” he wrote on Facebook this week, referring to the Knoxville venue where he was scheduled to perform. It is ultimately my responsibility for not getting more directly involved alongside the venues that have reached out to me.

Tickets to the performance were priced at $99, with a meet-and-greet with the performer priced at $199. His previous post stated, “I apologized for the expense at Cotton Eyed Joe.

My acquaintance is attempting to assist me in booking jobs. I told him I don’t want to do anything that costs more than $40 per ticket, and preferably not more than $25. These are intended to be affordable performances.

A Brand-New Performance Is Scheduled For September 27:

Please do not purchase a ticket for $90. “I’ll work out every detail alongside him, and if we need to reschedule the event, we will.” A concert has not been scheduled for the 27th of September, yet the vocalist has over a half-dozen upcoming performances in October.

In a later Facebook post, he explained, “My plate was full, so I delegated the task to someone else to assist me book.” “I am not directing the blame at Cotton Eyed Joe I have no idea where the misunderstanding occurred.

I’m just disappointed by those prices. We will locate an alternative venue within the Knoxville region that can offer $25 tickets and a free meet-and-greet.

If they are unable to refund your tickets, I will do so myself. This will never again occur. We appreciate your forbearance. I am still figuring out how everything functions. Last month, “Rich Men North of Richmond” grew a viral sensation.

Anthony, The Proprietor Of Cotton Eyed Joe, Requested $120,000 For A 60-Minute Set At The Pub:

After ruling the Apple, Spotify, as well as iTunes charts, the politically fraught song made Billboard history last month through becoming the very first time since the Hot 100 began in 1958 that an artist with no previous chart records debuted at No. 1. The song just dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in its fourth tally week.

Cotton Eyed Joe’s proprietor, Chuck Ward, posted on Instagram and Facebook that Anthony asked for $120,000 to perform a 60-minute performance at the bar and added that “we fixed the ticket price to make it even.” The compensation would have also covered expenses such as lodging and meals.

Anthony asserts that he has never been paid more than $35,000 for a performance and notes that he recently gave two free performances within North Carolina, with a third scheduled for a charity event in Kentucky.

Cotton Eyed Joe Has Additional Upcoming Events With $20 To $35 Ticket Prices:

He stated that all his show tickets are going to be $25 moving forward. $25 tickets were available for the sold-out Knoxville Convention Center. Other upcoming Cotton Eyed Joe events have tickets priced between $20 and $35.

This includes performances by Quiet Riot on September 29, Bellamy Brothers on November 10, and Pecos as well as the Rooftops upon November 15. Events are listed on the website cottoneyedjoe.com.