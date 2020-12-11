Concert Industry Lost $30 Billion Overall in 2020

UPDATE: Primarily based on info supplied by Pollstar, a earlier model of this text acknowledged that the North American live performance trade misplaced greater than $30 billion in 2020 — Pollstar later corrected that statistic to be the worldwide live performance trade.

The worldwide stay occasions trade misplaced greater than $30 billion in 2020 as a result of international pandemic, together with $9.7 on the field workplace, in accordance with the year-end report by live-entertainment trade commerce publication Pollstar.

On the prime of the yr, the trade was projected to hit a record-setting $12.2 billion on the field workplace in 2020, however as a substitute incurred $9.7 billion in Boxoffice losses after the trade successfully shut down utterly in March.

The projected $30+ billion determine consists of unreported occasions, ancillary revenues, together with sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, eating places, lodges, and different financial exercise tied to the stay occasions, in accordance with the report.

Moreover, these calculations took into consideration the losses among the many 147,000 stay companies featured in Pollstar’s directories as nicely trade research, which included 2018’s PricewaterhouseCoopers’ International Leisure and Media Outlook 2018-2022 report and The 2017 Arts and Cultural Financial Exercise examine undertaken by the Bureau of Financial Evaluation and the Nationwide Endowment for the Arts.

“It’s been an awfully tough yr for the occasions trade, which has been disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus. As painful as it’s to chronicle the adversity and loss our trade and lots of of our colleagues confronted, we perceive it’s a crucial endeavor in direction of facilitating our restoration, which is fortunately on the horizon,” stated Ray Waddell, president of Oak View Group’s Media & Conferences Division, which oversees Pollstar and sister publication VenuesNow. “With vaccines, higher testing, new security and sanitization protocols, good ticketing and different improvements, the stay trade will likely be ramping up in the approaching months, and we’re positive that presently subsequent yr we’ll have a really totally different story to inform.”

You possibly can learn the complete report right here.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Street Tour” was the yr’s tour tour with $87.1 million grossed between Nov. 30- via March 7; it was No. 2 on 2019’s tally with $212 million grossed. Rounding out the highest 10 are Celine Dion, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, U2, Queen + Adam Lambert, Put up Malone, Eagles, Jonas Brothers, Useless & Firm, and Andrea Bocelli.

The $30+ billion in projected losses is derived from the ten.92% year-over-year progress price tabulated in Q1, the final full quarter earlier than the Pandemic. The $9.7 billion in Pollstar Boxoffice losses represents a rise over the $8.9 billion projected in Q1 as losses grew considerably after the quarter’s finish.