Conchata Ferrell Useless: ‘Two and a Half Males’ Dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell, finest recognized for her function as Berta the housekeeper on “Two and a Half Males,” died on Tuesday in Sherman Oaks, a rep for Warner Bros. Tv confirmed to Selection. She was 77.

“Two and a Half Males” creator and govt producer Chuck Lorre described Ferrell as “one of many greats.”

“We known as her Chatty. And all of us cherished her,” Lorre stated in a assertion. “Twelve years of highs and lows, and tons and a number of laughter. Via all of it she was a rock. One of many greats. I used to be privileged to name her a buddy.”

“We’re saddened by the lack of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she introduced us laughs as Berta which is able to reside on perpetually,” Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind “Two and a Half Males,” tweeted.

Ferrell was hospitalized in Might and spent greater than 4 weeks within the ICU, the place she went into cardiac arrest at one level. The actress was relocated to a long-term remedy middle, the place she was on a respirator and dialysis.

Ferrell was most acknowledged for enjoying Berta on all 12 seasons of “Two and a Half Males,” for which she obtained two Primetime Emmy Award nominations (in 2005 and 2007) for supporting actress in a comedy sequence. She appeared in 212 episodes from 2003 to 2015.

She talked to AV Membership in 2014 about her function as Berta, which had initially been written as an Jap European lady. Ferrell stated she modified the character’s nationality to “trailer park” and although she wasn’t a Grateful Useless fan, she stated, “I positively was an previous hippie. I used to be a political hippie.”

“Two and a Half Males” star Charlie Sheen, who was fired from the sequence in 2011, tweeted his condolences, calling Ferrell “a real buddy.”

your “individuals”holding was excellent. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Born in Charleston, W. Va., she graduated from Marshall College, the place she made her first onstage efficiency in a skit comedy. Out of college, Ferrell sought a profession in theater and made her 1973 Off Broadway debut as a member of the Circle within the Sq. theatrical firm in Lanford Wilson’s “Sizzling L Baltimore.” For her subsequent Off Broadway function as Gertrude Blum in “The Sea Horse,” she gained Drama Desk, Theatre World and Obie Awards. She additionally was within the short-lived TV adaptation of “Sizzling L Baltimore.”

Shifting into movie appeared because the housekeeper within the 1979 function movie “Heartland.” In 1992, Ferrell obtained her first Emmy Award nomination for her recurring function as legal professional Susan Bloom in “L.A. Legislation.”

She most lately appeared as Shirley in a 2017 episode of Netflix’s sitcom sequence “The Ranch.” Her different TV credit embrace “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Teen Angel,” “Matlock” and “B. J. and the Bear,” and movie credit embrace “Edward Scissorhands,” “Community,” “Crime and Punishment in Suburbia” and “True Romance.”

She is survived by her husband, sound mixer Arnold Anderson, a daughter and two step-daughters.

