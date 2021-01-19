Concord Promotes Victor Zaraya to COO

Impartial music label and writer Concord has promoted Victor Zaraya to chief working officer, the corporate introduced Tuesday. Zaraya, who was most not too long ago chief income officer, will probably be primarily based in Concord’s new midtown Manhattan workplace when it reopens, and can report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. Zaraya steps into the COO place beforehand held by Jim Selby, who not too long ago was introduced as Concord’s Chief Publishing Government.

In accordance to the announcement, Zaraya will work throughout all Concord companies as a part of the worldwide management workforce. He’ll immediately oversee rights optimization, repertoire administration, IT, royalty and licensing administration, distribution and D2C operations amongst different world strategic initiatives.

Concord CEO Scott Pascucci commented, “Vic is a talented, skilled government with strong operational skills on account of his years working throughout all enterprise areas at Razor & Tie and KIDZ BOP. I’m assured that he will probably be an distinctive COO and I look ahead to seeing what he’ll accomplish on behalf of our workers, artists, writers and different artistic companions.”

“I need to thank Scott Pascucci, Bob Valentine (CFO), Jim Selby and the remainder of the chief workforce for this chance,” mentioned Zaraya. “Concord is a particular firm that has the sources and willingness to help the creativity of our songwriters, artists, composers and playwrights on the highest stage. I’ll do every thing in my energy each day to be certain that Concord and its distinctive workers ship on this dedication.”

Zaraya has served as Concord’s chief income officer since final April, following 20 years at Razor & Tie Data, which had huge success with the “Kidz Bop” sequence.