Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to ‘Slave Play’

Concord Theatricals has secured unique worldwide licensing rights to “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris, the galvanic take a look at intercourse, race, and energy that scored a history-making 12 Tony Award nominations.

“Slave Play” was nothing wanting a sensation when it premiered off-Broadway in 2018 and continued to be critically heralded when it transferred to Broadway in 2019. It has earned essentially the most ever Tony nods for a play, surpassing a file beforehand held by “Angels in America.”

The play might be accessible by Concord’s Samuel French imprint. It would initially be launched to skilled theaters.

“Realizing that Slave Play, a piece written with pals and small theatres in thoughts, is becoming a member of the work of idols like Adrienne Kennedy and Caryl Churchill at Concord Theatricals continues to be overwhelmingly humbling. In a time when the complexities of the black American expertise are being discoursed by residents all world wide it’s invigorating to know that my work will sit beside friends like Aleshea Harris and Antoinette Nwandu in deepening the worldwide understanding of the black American identification and our theatrical traditions,” mentioned Harris.

“Samuel French has constructed a legacy as a writer who leans into huge concepts and intrepid, theatrical voices. Jeremy O. Harris is an excellent, game-changing dramatist, and we’re honored to assist his imaginative and prescient with the publication and licensing of Slave Play,” mentioned Amy Rose Marsh, senior director of acquisitions and inventive growth at Concord Theatricals.

“Slave Play” was included in over 20 Better of 2019 lists together with the New York Occasions, Los Angeles Occasions, Chicago Tribune, New York Each day Information, Time Journal, and Broadway Information.

Harris is represented by ICM and Elia Administration.