Concordia Studios Hires Industry Veteran Alexa Platt as COO – Variety

In right this moment’s movie information roundup, Concordia Studios hires Alexa Platt as chief working officer, horror film “Hallowed Be Thy Identify” will get a launch date and indie function ‘1 Indignant Black Man” finds a distributor.

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Concordia Studio has employed business veteran Alexa Platt as chief working officer to supervise all operational, monetary and authorized points of the corporate’s enterprise.

“As we search to navigate these difficult occasions, having the ability to add Alexa’s breadth and depth of expertise to our crew is a big asset to Concordia,” mentioned firm co-founders Jonathan King and Davis Guggenheim. “On the similar time, all of us at Concordia are optimistic concerning the future for our sort of storytelling and are working laborious in anticipation of a return to full pace for our enterprise at giant. We’re desirous to faucet into Alexa’s innate expertise for innovation and strategic pondering to assist information Concordia’s continued development.”

Platt most just lately served as chief monetary officer for two.Zero Leisure, the financing and manufacturing firm based mostly at Sony Photos led by studio veteran Doug Belgrad. Previous to 2.0, Platt assisted Lantern Leisure as a strategic advisor. She additionally served as CFO at Open Highway Movies, head of finance at AwesomenessTV together with stints at Paramount Vantage and Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions.

Guggenheim received an Oscar for producing “An Inconvenient Reality.” He and King launched Concordia in January in partnership with Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective. Powell Jobs, the spouse of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, based social change group Emerson Collective in 2004.

RELEASE DATE

Gravitas Ventures will launch horror thriller “Hallowed Be Thy Identify” on June 2 on VOD, DVD, cable, and video streaming platforms.

The movie follows the supernatural occasions after a bunch of teenagers explores a magical cave that supposedly grants a want to those that dare to enter. As an alternative of their goals coming true, the kids disturb the remainder of an historic demon who terrorizes the neighborhood.

“Hallowed Be Thy Identify” stars Collin Shepard, Alissa Hale and Bryen Lenis. The movie is directed by Taylor Ri’chard from his personal script. “Hallowed Be Thy Identify” is produced by Gentry Parks.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired U.S and Worldwide rights to the unbiased function “1 Indignant Black Man” and plans a June 5 digital and DVD launch.

The story focuses on an African-American senior — portrayed by Keith Stone — at a New England liberal arts school, the place he’s grappling with questions of id and political correctness. It’s the debut function of author/director Menelek Lumumba. Emmy-nominated cinematographer Hans Charles (“13th,” “Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics and Males”) lensed the movie and produced with associate Caroline Onikute for Align Photos. Soulidifly Productions financed.

The forged consists of Miguel A. Núñez, Jr., Amanda Jane Stern, Tim Moriarty, Ramon Nuñez and Daphne Danielle. Freestyle Digital Media’s Caleb Ward negotiated the take care of Soulidifly Productions chief BK Fulton.