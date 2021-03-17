‘Concrete Cowboy’ Trailer: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin Star in Drama

Netflix has launched the official trailer for the upcoming father-son drama “Concrete Cowboy,” which is able to start streaming on April 2.

Impressed by the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri and the real-life Fletcher Avenue cowboys, the movie follows a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who’s caught between a lifetime of crime and his estranged father’s (Idris Elba) vibrant urban-cowboy subculture in North Philadelphia. Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Methodology Man” Smith and members of the Fletcher Avenue Stables additionally co-star in the movie.

The movie first premiered on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant in September. In an interview through the pageant, Elba advised Selection that the historical past round Black cowboys has been misconstrued for a very long time.

“It feels actually apt to have the ability to inform a component historical past that’s been positively buried, and in the case of ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ that historical past is true now,” Elba mentioned. “These stables — they face being taken away endlessly and, a part of what Ricky mentioned to me was that, ‘I’m hoping that we made this film and so they hold the stables, primarily based on the truth that individuals fall in love with the story and historical past and heritage of the stables.’”

On working with Elba in the film, McLaughlin mentioned, “It positively was a dream come true being launched to the venture [and] discovering out that Idris was taking part in my father. Who wouldn’t need Idris to play your father in a film?”

“Concrete Cowboy” is directed by first-time function filmmaker Ricky Staub, who co-wrote the script with Dan Walser. Producers on the movie embrace Elba, Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff.

Watch the official trailer beneath.