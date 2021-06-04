Concrete Genie creators paintings on a PS5 sport with Unreal Engine 5

The developer of Concrete Genie, PixelOpus, is hiring body of workers to paintings on a sport PlayStation 5 powered via Unreal Engine 5. As well as, it’s been showed that the staff is operating with the studio in the back of Spider-Guy: A New Universe.

As reported via VGC, the Twitter account of PixelOpus tweeted that he was once hiring for “a thrilling new PlayStation 5 name” which the studio is lately running onerous on. The brand new task listings in particular point out that the studio will paintings with the Unreal Engine 5 engine, which just lately entered early get right of entry to, and of which we have observed some spectacular tech demos in recent years.

The task list for a Senior Engine Programmer additionally mentions that the task seeker will assist PixelOpus to “deal with thrilling innovation and inventive alternatives thru a collaboration with Sony Photos Animation.”. Sony Photos Animation is the staff answerable for motion pictures like Spider-Guy: A New Universe and, maximum just lately, The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Alternatively, the tasks of the principle graphics programmer come with “coding advanced shaders, lighting fixtures fashions, particular results (bloom, fog, and many others.), occlusion schemes the use of the rendering structure, particle programs, shading answers, and many others.”.

PixelOpus has been hiring for a PS5 sport since October 2020, and it kind of feels that manufacturing continues to extend. At the present time, sure, there’s no no connection with a release window for the name.

In our Concrete Genie evaluation, we scored it 7.4 out of 10. And we stated it was once “a name aimed on the adolescent public that, Regardless of being impartial, it has a excellent end and a outstanding creative segment. It is brief and will get repetitive till your final quarter, however is loved all over its meager 6-8 hours. “.