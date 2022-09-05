Confidential Kremlin Documents Warn of Protracted Economic Damage Ahead in Russia

The head of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin, attends a meeting with ornithologists and members of the falcon breeding center in Kamchatka, Russia, this Monday, September 5, 2022. The Russian economy is facing very severe times due to sanctions, of according to secret Kremlin documents (Reuters)

Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads hurting sectors the country has relied on for years to boost its economy, according to a internal report made for the government.

The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts that attempt to assess the true impact of the economic isolation of Russia Due to the invasion of Ukraine by the president Vladimir Putinthe surface a much more serious picture than officials usually do in his optimistic public statements. Bloomberg He saw a copy of the report, drafted for a closed-door meeting of senior officials on August 30. People familiar with the deliberations confirmed its authenticity.

Two of the three scenarios in the report show that the contraction will accelerate next year, and that the economy won’t return to pre-war levels until the end of the decade or later . Stage “inertial” considers that the economy will bottom out next year a 8.3% below 2021 levelMeanwhile he “stress” scenario places the minimum in 2024 at 11.9% below last year’s level.

In all scenarios the pressure of sanctions is intensifying, to which more countries will probably join. According to the report, the sharp move away from Europa of oil and russian gas can also affect the ability of the Kremlin to supply their own market.

Beyond the restrictions themselves, which cover around a quarter of imports and exports, the report details that Russia is now facing a “blockade” that “has affected virtually all forms of transportation”, further cutting the country’s economy. Technological and financial constraints add to the pressure. The report estimates that up to 200,000 information technology specialists could leave the country between now and 2025, which is the first official forecast of the growing brain drain.

FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline facility in Lubmin, Germany, in March this year. The closure of the gas pipeline and the European decision to reduce energy purchases from Russia would hit the Kremlin economy (Reuters)

Publicly, officials say the impact of the sanctions has been less than feared, with a contraction possibly less than 3% this year and even less in 2023. Outside economists have also adjusted the outlook for this year, withdrawing initial forecasts of a deep recession, as the economy has held up better than expected.

Fall in exports

The document calls for a series of measures to support the economy and mitigate the impact of the restrictions so that the economy recovers pre-war levels by 2024 and grows steadily thereafter. But the steps include many of the same measures to stimulate investment that the government has touted for the past decadewhen growth largely stalled even without sanctions.

The government press service referred a query about the report to Ministry of Economywhich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the next one to two years, the report warns of the “reduced production volumes in a number of export-oriented sectors”, from oil and gas to metals, chemicals and wood. Although some recovery is possible later, “these sectors will cease to be the engines of the economy.”

A total gas cut to Europethe main export market for Russia, could cost up to 400 billion rubles ($6.6 billion) a year in lost tax revenue, according to the report. It will not be possible to fully compensate lost sales with new export markets even in the medium term.

Blow to the oil sector

Consequently, production will have to be reduced, which threatens the objectives of the Kremlin to expand the national gas supply, according to the report. The lack of technology needed for liquefied natural gas plants is “critical” and can hamper efforts to build new ones.

the plans of Europa Stopping imports of Russian oil products – around 55% of exports went to that country last year – could also trigger sharp production cuts, leaving the domestic market short of fuel.

metal producers lose 5.7 billion dollars a year due to restrictionsaccording to the report.

The lack of imported inputs could impact Russian agricultural production, according to a report circulated in the Kremlin. A field can be seen in this file photo in the Omsk region, Russia in September 2020 (Reuters)

If the world economy enters a recession, the report warns, Russia could see its exports cut even further by becoming the “pendulum provider” from world markets, first disappearing the demand for their products. This could trigger a crash in the ruble and a spike in inflation.

Regarding imports,the main short-term risk is the suspension of production due to lack of raw materials and imported components”. In the longer term, the inability to repair imported equipment could limit growth permanently, according to the report.

critical imports

“There are simply no alternative suppliers for some critical imports”, the report said.

Even in the agricultural sector, where the Kremlin has touted its efforts to substitute foreign supplies, dependency on key inputs could force Russians to reduce their food consumption as supplies dwindleaccording to the report.

Restrictions on access to Western technology may mean that Russia be a generation or two behind today’s standards by being forced to rely on less advanced alternatives to China and Southeast Asia.

The report warns that the sanctions will also force the government to review a series of development goals that Putin had been set before the war, including those to increase population growth and life expectancy.

By sectors, the report details the extent of the impact of the sanctions:

Agriculture : 99% of poultry production and 30% of Holstein dairy cattle production depend on imports. Seeds for staples such as sugar beets and potatoes are also mostly imported from outside the country, as are fish feed and amino acids.

Aviation : 95% of passenger volume is carried on foreign-made aircraft, and lack of access to imported spare parts could see the fleet shrink by being out of service

machine building : only 30% of machine tools are Russian-made and the local industry does not have the capacity to meet the growing demand

Pharmaceutical products : about 80% of national production depends on imported raw materials

Transport : EU restrictions have tripled road transport costs: EU restrictions UE the costs of road shipments have tripled

Communications and computing : restrictions on SIM cards they could leave Russia without them by 2025, while its telecommunications sector could be five years behind world leaders by 2022.

(With information from Bloomberg).-

