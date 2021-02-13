“Confidential Project” Sequel Gives Glimpse Of The Actors’ Teamwork From First Script Reading

The actors of the “Confidential Project” sequel gathered collectively for his or her first script studying!

Directed by Kim Sung Hoon, the 2017 movie “Confidential Project” was a few North Korean detective named Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) and a South Korean detective named Kang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae Jin) teaming as much as catch a prison. Women’ Era’s YoonA additionally appeared within the 2017 movie because the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae.

The sequel is tentatively titled “Confidential Project 2: Worldwide” and might be directed by Lee Seok Hoon, who has directed movies like “The Pirates” and “The Himalayas.” It follows Rim Chul Ryung heading again to South Korea in pursuit of a brutal and secret prison group. He groups up once more with Kang Jin Tae, who volunteers to work with the North Korean with a purpose to get again on the investigation workforce after a mistake landed him within the cyber crime division.

Daniel Henney and Jin Solar Kyu might be showing within the movie franchise for the primary time. Daniel Henney performs Jack, an FBI detective from the US, who’s on the path of a North Korean prison group that has prompted havoc all around the world. Jin Solar Kyu performs Jang Myung Joon, the chief of this prison group.

On February 13, CJ ENM took to Instagram to share stills of Hyun Bin, Yoo Jae Jin, YoonA, and Jin Solar Kyu on the script studying. The caption reads, “The ‘Confidential Project’ everybody has been ready for has began once more!”

Within the images, the actors present heat chemistry as they diligently go over the script collectively. Viewers can sit up for their teamwork on the large display.

Whereas ready for updates concerning the film, watch Hyun Bin in his movie “Rampant“:

