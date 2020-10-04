Confirm: RBI said- There is a possibility of spreading corona from notes, adopt these methods to avoid

Corona Virus Spreading From Notes: Regarding the corona virus, the RBI has confirmed that it can also spread through notes. Corona Virus can reach inside your body by exchanging notes. If a corona-infected person has touched a note and then someone else touches it, the corona virus can be caught. So be careful. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that currency notes could be a possible carrier of Corona. The institution has demanded government incentives to promote digital payments. Earlier on March 9, CAIT wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking whether currency notes are carriers of bacteria and viruses. Also Read – RBI extended ban on this bank for two months, customers can withdraw only up to Rs 1,000

The Confederation has said in a statement that this letter from the Ministry was sent to the RBI. He responded by hinting to CAIT that the notes could be carriers of bacteria and viruses, including the corona virus. Therefore, digital payment should be used more and more to avoid this. In the letter, the RBI further said, "To prevent the spread of coronavirus epidemic, the public can make payments at home through various online digital channels such as mobile and internet banking, credit and debit cards, etc. This will prevent her from using and withdrawing cash. "

According to CAIT national president BC Bhartia and general secretary Praveen Khandelwal, the RBI's reply suggests that digital payments should be used more and more. CAIT has urged Nirmala to launch a plan to give 'intensive' to promote digital payments among the people. The statement said, "The bank charges levied for digital transactions should be waived and the government should subsidize the banks directly against the bank charges. This subsidy will not put a financial burden on the government, rather it will reduce the expenditure on the printing of notes.

Adopt this method of survival

Corona virus can spread through notes, so extra caution will be required. If you take a note from someone, then wash your hands after putting your hands to the notes while doing Sadhwani. You can also sanitize. With this, you can also spray sanitizer on the notes. If possible, do transactions through digital means.