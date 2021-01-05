Confirmation of bird flu in MP, after the death of crows in several districts of the state, the government issued an alert

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has issued a bird flu alert in Madhya Pradesh after the deadly virus was found in dead crows. According to the latest information, bird flu has been confirmed by the samples of crows found dead in Mandsaur. Also Read – Bird Flu knock in Himachal, no entry of tourists after the death of birds in Pong lake, sale of Poultry product banned

Dr. Manish Ingole of the animal husbandry department, Mandsaur, said, bird flu has been found in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Between December 23 and January 3, about 100 crows were killed in Mandsaur. The medical team has been asked to monitor within 1 km of the infected area. Also Read – Bird Flu: After Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan, Kerala also has knock of bird flu, know what are its symptoms and preventive measures …

Tell that there have been reports of death of crows from different districts of the state on Monday. From 23 December to 3 January 2021 in MP, 142 crows have died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone district and 9 crows in Sehore. On this, an alert has been issued on the instructions of Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel. Also Read – Entry of bird flu in Gujarat: more than 50 birds died in Batwa village of Junagadh

Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department release said on Monday, “An alert has been issued on the instructions of Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel to put effective control on the deaths of crows happening in the state.” Apart from this, all the districts of the state have been instructed to be vigilant and take action under the instructions issued by the Government of India for immediate disease control on the information of death of crows and birds in any kind of circumstances.

Regarding the alert, the statement said, “From 23 December to 3 January 2021 in the state, 142 have died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone district and nine crows have died in Sehore. Samples of dead crows were immediately collected by State DI, Bhopal. Sending labs. “

Bird Flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between 23rd Dec & 3rd Jan. Medical team to conduct surveillance within 1-km of the infected area: Dr Manish Ingole, Animal Husbandry Dept, Mandsaur, #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/WPWvTq3Fyq pic.twitter.com/8PuYuFzW8E – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Action is being taken by the Quick Response Team by setting up a control room in Indore. According to the release, officers of the Animal Husbandry Department posted in the districts have been told that immediately after receiving the information about the death of the crows, under the guidance of the District Collector, in coordination with the local administration and other departments, send a report after taking control and mitigation action.

Besides, keeping a special watch on poultry and poultry products market, farms, reservoirs and migratory birds, collect samples of migratory birds and send them to Bhopal lab.

Employees engaged in disease control work have been instructed by the Health Department to ensure PPE kits, anti-viral drugs, disposal and disinfection of dead birds, infected material and food.

Animal Husbandry Minister Patel said, “H5N8, a virus found in crows, is not yet found in chickens. The virus found in chickens is usually H5N1. ” Patel appealed to the people to immediately inform the death of the birds to the local veterinary institution or veterinary officer.