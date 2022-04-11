Confirmed a new Subnautica: it is in development along with another great strategy game

Unknown Worlds has posted a job posting discussing the project, which is at an early stage.

with Subnautica, Unknown Worlds managed to make a name for themselves in the video game industry since they released the title in early access in 2014 to end up arriving in 2018. Then they released Below Zero, a expansion also very prominent, but it seems that we will not stop there.

It is still at an early stageThe developer herself has confirmed through a message shared on her account Twitter officer found working on a new Subnautica game, or at least in a title based on the universe of the survival franchise. The publication has been accompanied by a link to a new job offer in which they are looking for a senior narrative designer.

Not much more is known about the project, only that it is at an early stage of development and that in Unknown Worlds they are working completely remotely right now, so the vacancy applies to candidates from several countries. Subnautica has sold more than five million copies, so it was logical to expect some kind of sequel given its success.

It is worth remembering that Unknown Worlds was bought by KRAFTON, authors of PUBG, at the end of October last year. With that operation, the development of another game which they assured would define a genre. At the moment, the details that are known is that it is called Project M and that it would focus on strategy in a science fiction universe, so it is not expected to be related to the recently announced Subnautica project.

