Confirmed arrival date for the new Among Us map, The Airship, along with other news

The Airship, the new map of Among Us, will be released on March 31, 2021 along with a new update that adds the ability to choose which room to start in, stairs, a basic account system for moderation, and more.

Announced by Innersloth, this new map, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2020, is based on the Toppat Clan Airship from the Henry Stickmin series.

Innersloth also shared what the team has been up to these past few months and why this new map and update took longer than expected.

One of the biggest challenges in getting this new map out to the public was ensuring that it would work on all platforms and devices. While Among Us is available for PC, mobile devices, and Switch, it will also be coming to Xbox consoles in 2021.

Among Us’s team is just five people, and while the game has been incredibly successful, Innersloth wants to focus on caring for his team members rather than growing excessively. You will hire new people, but you want to do it responsibly.

They also wanted to launch The Airship with the basic account system, as the team understands that there have been issues with toxic players. Rather than posting content, Innersloth wants to make sure Among Us is a safe and fun place for all of its players.

This is the second news for Among Us this week, as Fall Guys announced that the Among Us costumes are heading into the game. Also, there will be “something unique” about them.