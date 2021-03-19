Entertainment

Confirmed release of Wrath of the Druids, first major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

March 19, 2021
Ubisoft has confirmed the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, for next April 29.

This DLC will lead players to Ireland to try to reveal the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious Druidic cult. You will have to immerse yourself in Gaelic myths and folklore. No further information on the additional content that it will incorporate has been disclosed.

Wrath of the Druids can be purchased separately for € 24.99 or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass (priced at € 39.99). It will be available for all platforms where the game has been released: Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

Along with the DLC announcement comes the Ostara Festivities

In addition to the announcement of the first DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has taken the opportunity to report on the start of the Ostara Festivities in-game, which will be available from today until next April 8.

These parties represent the first update of the Ostara Season with a new event that incorporates the following novelties:

  • An activity to decorate the settlement.
  • Drinking, fighting and archery competition minigames.
  • Three new character missions.
  • Three new skills
  • Exclusive rewards.

To be able to access this event Players had to have arrived in England on their Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game and completed one of the first two story arcs, Cambridgeshire or Leicestershire.

