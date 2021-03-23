Confirmed the cast of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix. Who joins the series?

Netflix has officially unveiled the new additions to the cast of The Witcher in its second season. There are several characters that will appear in the next episodes of the series, and we already know which actors and actresses will play them.

The new characters of the second season of the Witcher

The second season of The Witcher is going to have these new characters:

Nenneke , played by Adjoa Andoh (The Bridgertons, Mute Witness).

, played by Adjoa Andoh (The Bridgertons, Mute Witness). Philippa Eilhart , played by Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual, Los Irregulares)

, played by Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual, Los Irregulares) Fenn , played by Liz Carr (Mute Testigo, Devs).

, played by Liz Carr (Mute Testigo, Devs). Dijkstra , played by Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit).

, played by Graham McTavish (Outlander, The Hobbit). Ba’lian , played by Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley).

, played by Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley). Codringher , played by Simon Callow (A Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral).

, played by Simon Callow (A Room with a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral). Rience, played by Chris Fulton (The Bridgertons, The Outlaw King).

Along with these characters, who will have a certain relevance in the plot, others such as Coen (played by Yasen Atour), Vereena (played by Agnes Born), Lambert (played by Paul Bullion), Eskel (played by Basil Eidenbenz), Lydia (played by Aisha Fabienne Ross), Levels (played by Kristofer Hivju), Francesca (played by Mecia Simson) and Vesemir (played by Kim Bodnia).

It has also been confirmed that in the second season of The Witcher on Netflix they will return Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer y Therica Wilson-Read.

There is still no confirmed release date for the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, although everything indicates that it will be this year. The chain is also preparing a mini-series set in the same universe of which we have already told you some details.