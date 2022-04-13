Confirmed the four rivals of the Mexican National Team for friendly games heading to Qatar 2022

Héctor Herrera (l-top) is congratulated by Jesús “Tecatito” Corona (r-top) of the Mexican National Team after scoring a goal during his MexTour game with the Nigerian National Team. EFE/Armando Arorizo/File



The Mexican Football Federation confirmed four rivals for the Mexican team with whom he will play friendly matches in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. opponents will be Nigeria, Uruguay, Ecuador Y Paraguay, in that order. One from Africa and the rest from South America in relation to the teams with which El Tri will share a sector in the sports fair.

Mexico will share the Group C of the World Cup with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Due to the prevalence in the type of rivals, it can be estimated that the directors gave priority to the duel that will be held against the albiceleste squad. From the confederations of Asia and Europe, where the other teams belong, they were not considered opponents for more preparation commitments.

“The fact of facing a South American power like Uruguay, it will be very important. They had a fantastic end to the qualifying rounds, added to the individualities they have, this makes them a high-ranking rival. They may have similarities as the rival that touches us in the World Cup, Argentina, ”he said at a press conference, Gerardo Tata Martino after the official announcement.

Mexico and Uruguay met in the Copa América Centenario, in 2016, with a 3-1 victory for El Tri. Photo: AP

Until now, the calendar of unofficial duels already add up to five dates. The first of them before Guatemala (which was already known) on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Camping World Stadium. Against Nigeriaon May 28 at 7:08 p.m. on the AT&T Stadium. Against Uruguayon June 2 at 9:00 p.m. in the State Farm Stadium. Against Ecuadoron June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Soldier Field. And finally against Paraguayon August 31 at 8:00 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All venues located in the United States.

“In the summer we are going to have to make a more extended call than usual, taking into account, not only a tour (through the USA), but also the beginning of Nations League. We will have the opportunity to see more soccer players, “added the coach of the Aztec team. He also took the opportunity to make a brief analysis of how the Concacaf elimination process concluded, highlighting the obtaining of the necessary units.

“We’ve had a good tie in terms of points, but this summer is a good time to recover feelings and level of play. We have to recover the level we had in the first years, play well, this is better if it is done with the results. Us We haven’t played well in recent months, but we got the results“, Held.

Friendly matches in Mexico ahead of Qatar 2022. Photo: Twitter @FMF

Mexico got 28 units in 14 Octagonal Final matches. That is, out of 42 possible he got a effectiveness of 66.6%. The final table showed Canada as the leader with the same number of points as El Tri, but with a better goal difference in favor. In third place was the United States, in fourth Costa Rica, in fifth Panama, in sixth Jamaica, in seventh El Salvador and in eighth Honduras.

Those led by Martino managed to make the Estadio Azteca an unbeatable venue by registering 0 defeats during the tournament. The team recorded only two setbacks, but they were during their visit to foreign territory.

A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

B: England, Senegal, United States and European Repechage

C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

D: France, Intercontinental Repechage (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates), Denmark and Tunisia

E: Spain, intercontinental Repechage (Costa Rica or New Zealand), Germany and Japan

F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Croatia

G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

