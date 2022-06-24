Confirmed the language list of Pentiment, the new medieval RPG from the authors of Fallout: New Vegas

Obsidian says that some languages, like Spanish, will come at launch, with others arriving later.

If the name of Pentiment doesn’t come to mind, let me tell you that it is the medieval RPG with such a particular aesthetic that we saw at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. With the signature of Obsidiancreators of works such as Fallout: New Vegas, for the moment we only have their presentation trailer.

The Spanish tradition will be launchedGiven the questions from the players, the development studio has decided to clarify in a message posted on their official social media language list that it will have, something very important given the importance of the narrative and the texts in video games that bet on this type of cut.

Some, like Spanish, will arrive at launch, while others will do so later via updates. We leave you the confirmed ones below.

Launch languages

English



German



French



Español



brazilian portuguese



Polish



Languages ​​after launch

Russian



Japanese



Simplified Chinese



What we know about Pentiment at the moment is that it is a narrative RPG set in the early 16th century Germany with a strong focus on the evolutionary arc of the characters, as well as a very differentiated artistic design and importance in the decisions made.

Decision making will be keyThe protagonist is a clever illustrator who finds himself involved in a series of murders in the Kiersau monastery over twenty-five years. Though he will have plenty of wit and will to expose the killers, each decision he makes will have lasting consequences that bring him ever closer to the heart of an underlying conspiracy.

In this way, we can enter a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and engraved wooden boards. All at a difficult time in Europe, which was at the crossroads of major religious and political changes.

Pentiment has its launch window on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S set for the month of October 2022with high hopes from players pinned on it after Obsidian’s work on titles like the aforementioned New Vegas or the Pillars of Eternity saga.

