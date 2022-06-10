Confirmed the Switch title that can be played for free for a limited time with NSO

Subscribers to Nintendo’s online service will be able to access Stardew Valley at no additional cost for one week.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers periodically receive certain benefits if they remain subscribed to the service. Not only can they access classic NES and SNES video games, but there are also other minor incentives such as unlockable icons or free trials.

Trying a paid game for free never hurts to find out if we are interested in getting hold of it, and this time Nintendo has announced that Stardew Valley will allow free access next week, specifically from June 13 to 19. There will be no time or content limit: it will be the full game.

You can play Stardew Valley for free from 13 to 19It is, therefore, a good opportunity for those who want to know what the indie farm management game by Eric Barone (ConcernedApe), which has received great reviews from both the press and the public. In addition, in different territories there will be discounts available in case we want to continue playing later.

Recently, its creator announced that Stardew Valley has sold 20 million copies across all platforms, tremendous data considering the size and initial expectations of the title. Barone works on a new video game which has already been presented with an announcement trailer: Haunted Chocolatier.

More about: Nintendo Switch Online, Stardew Valley, Free, ConcernedApe, Eric Barone and Nintendo Switch.