Confrontation between assassins and Civil Force left three aggressors killed and four elements injured in Nuevo León

The aggression against the elements of the Civil Force was carried out with 50 caliber weapons (Photo: Special)

During surveillance work New Lionelements of the Civil Force located a group of armed individuals in the municipality of China, who upon noticing the presence of the police opened fire on them, which unleashed a exchange of shots that left several delinquents dejected.

The confrontation took place on the China-Méndez highway, at kilometer 58, which left a balance of three alleged assassins dead and four uniformed injuredinformed the authorities.

The attack was recorded shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, when Civil Force personnel were carrying out intelligence work in the northern part of the entity, in order to reinforce security and inhibit the activities of organized crime.

Seeing themselves attacked by the assassins -who were wearing tactical clothing and equipment-, the troops repelled the attack. However, four of them were injured: one in the forearm, another in the leg, one more in the ankle and the last one in the head.

After the confrontation, a “Superduty” vehicle with handmade armor and camouflage was secured (Photo: Special)

At first, the injured troops were transferred to a medical center located in the municipality of China, but later they were taken to a hospital in the city of Monterrey to receive specialized care; all were reported as stable.

According to reports, the attack was carried out with 50-caliber weaponsalthough they also had a “Superduty” vehicle with handmade armor and camouflage -which ended with several flat tires-, in addition to eight long weapons of various calibers and multiple chargers, which were secured by the authorities.

Meanwhile, elements of the National Guard, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the State Agency for Investigations and Expert Services arrived at the scene of the confrontation to secure the area and carry out the corresponding procedures.

Nevertheless, it was not specified how many people made up this armed groupso it was not disclosed if in addition to the three gunmen killed there were more individuals detained.

A “monster” type vehicle, eight long weapons of various calibers and multiple chargers were seized by the authorities (Photo: Special)

It is worth mentioning that the municipality of China adjoins the state of Tamaulipas, making it a key area for members of organized crime colluding in the transfer of drugs. The Gulf Cartel is one of the criminal groups with the greatest presence in that region.although Nuevo León has also been besieged by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) cartels.

Although there are no details about which criminal organization these hit men were part of, the vehicle in his possession is one of the artifacts used by different criminal factionswith which they demonstrate their power to stop the Armed Forces.

This type of vehicles with handmade armor, also known as “monster”, were detected by the authorities since 2010, when the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas adopted them for their operational tactics, since they are designed to withstand armed attacks from rival groups.

Usually, they are seized during search warrants or after an armed confrontation (as happened on this occasion). Tamaulipas is one of the states where the largest number of these types of vehicles have been detected. Last month it destroyed 163 “monsters” that had been seized between 2019 and 2022.

