“Congratulations, you’ve won an iPhone 13”: the bombing on Instagram is a scam but there are ways to avoid it

These last days we have been victims of a tremendous bombardment of profiles that say that an iPhone has touched us on Instagram (or that you can get the iPhone 13 for only 2 euros) and they tag us in their photos en masse. With this, they send you to click on another profile, such as @clic_.ee to get your prize.

Specifically, what you get as a message is xxxxx person “has mentioned you in a post: have you been tagged in a photo? Congratulations, you’ve earned an iPhone 13! Follow the link in the bio” (as shown by our cover photo which is a screenshot of one of these notifications that we received this last weekend). And there already appears the link to another profile.

If you go to this profile that we mentioned, you will see that there are many photos of Apple’s star phone of low quality (the truth is that they have not worked hard on it, which is also shown in the fact that they do not have many followers) and there you have another link to a website. If you open that web link you will get rid of phishing because it takes you to a blank page that only says Hello! and with nothing to steal information.





DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

The raffle website

If you open it with an Android phone, a much better elaborated website than the Instagram profile appears, from where this scam starts and here we can clearly see that it is a phishing attack whose ultimate purpose is to steal your information. The first question asked on this page is if you have an iPhone and the answers are three: “yes, I have an iPhone”; “Yes, all my devices are from Apple”; and “No, but I want to have one.” After this, what seem to be comments from Facebook, praising that it is possible to get an iPhone 13 for 2 euros as they themselves have achieved.





There are two more questions. The website claims that these questions they are to show that you are not a robot. When you finish, it gives you a choice between several drawings in the form of a gift package. You have two tries. Personally, trying the web to be able to report it, in the first one, I lost. On the second try, surprise! I did get the iPhone (irony, of course). That translates, according to this scam, to we have to fill out a form with our data and within a period of between 5 and 7 days we will receive the package.

Of course, all this is nothing more than a way to steal your private and banking data to carry out other future misdeeds. To appear more professional, they mention “Terms and conditions”, something that is mandatory in any form where we share data in Spain or that it is not possible for those under 18 to participate. If you scroll down a bit on this very page and read more, you will see that it says that this is part of an affiliate service that will charge you 1.50 euros for the first three days and then goes on to charge a membership whose subscription fee is 49.90 euros per month.





Although we still do not have the testimony of anyone who has fallen for the scam, we can think that the trap may have two fronts. On the one hand, withdraw almost 50 euros per month from your account, as long as you are not aware and cancel it. And that might not be so illegal, because you have agreed to a terms of service. And on the other hand, how are you giving your bank information, they could use it for thefts in your account or purchases on other websites.

How to stop people from tagging you

The best thing would be for the giant Meta, which Instagram owns, to take action on the matter, because the protests on social networks have been happening these days. Also the memes about it: one of the most popular in a huge pile of boxes that says that this will be their room when all the iPhones that have touched them arrive.





But as long as Instagram administrators don’t stop this bombardment, there is something you can do too, to reduce these types of notifications. Go to the profile of this contest and click on the three dots in the upper right corner. There you can select different options. On the one hand, you can report the account, which we recommend you do to make it easier for Instagram to stop these scams. And so that they stop bombing you, another option available is to block the person who tagged you and even the future profiles that they are going to create.

You may still get these notifications, but probably to a lesser extent (or at least that happened to the writer of the article).

How to avoid being tagged on Instagram

Another available option, explained to us by our colleague Yúbal from Xataka Basics, is to avoid being tagged on Instagram. How? For prevent or limit other people from tagging you, the first step is to enter the Instagram settings in your profile. Click on the menu button and there select Settings.





Within the Instagram settings, access the Privacy section and then Interactions. Here, click on the Posts option, which is the one that allows you to have some control over the posts of others that affect you. You have to change the Allow tags from options. You can choose not to be tagged by anyone, or that only the people you follow can do it.

From Genbeta we have contacted Instagram in Spain to consult regarding this issue. If we receive a response, we will update the information.