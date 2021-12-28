Congress 137th Basis Day: Sonia Gandhi was once hoisting the flag at the basis day of Congress, however made a mistake. Watch Video

Congress 137th Basis Day: India’s oldest birthday celebration Congress is celebrating its 137th basis day on Tuesday (December 28, 2021). In this instance, techniques are being arranged in birthday celebration workplaces around the nation. On this episode, a program has been arranged on the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi (Congress Meantime president Sonia Gandhi) She herself was once provide there in this instance. Alternatively, whilst hoisting the birthday celebration’s flag, he made a small mistake, whose video has now long gone viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Bijli Girne Ka Video: The sky all at once fell at the particular person, then is not going to consider what came about – watch the video

It may be observed that once Sonia Gandhi reached close to a pole to hoist the flag originally of this system, the whole lot went flawed. Once he pulled the rope to hoist the flag, it didn't settle. Then someone else provide there pulled the rope as quickly because the birthday celebration's flag got here directly into the arms of the Congress President. The video of all of the incident has been uploaded by means of information company ANI on Twitter.

Watch the video here-

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off whilst being hoisted by means of birthday celebration’s period in-between president Sonia Gandhi at the birthday celebration’s 137th Basis Day#Delhi percent.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Netizens are commenting fiercely after this error on the birthday celebration headquarters at the basis day of Congress. Other folks even began giving it a political shape. Alternatively, within the interim, many of us additionally shared the video of Union House Minister Amit Shah, who had made a identical mistake all the way through a program. It’s identified that on December 28, 1885, the Congress was once based at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit Faculty in Bombay (lately Mumbai).