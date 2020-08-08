Congress again got a big shock, two big leaders including former minister left the party, joined BJP

new Delhi: Two Congress leaders including former Uttarakhand Minister of State joined the BJP here on Friday. President Adesh Kumar Gupta got him membership of the party in Delhi Pradesh office. Delhi Digambar Jain Samaj president PD Jain also joined BJP along with his supporters. Also Read – Congress is now doing ‘purification’ in Madhya Pradesh, Ganges water will be distributed in these areas

Former state minister of Uttarakhand and former national vice president of Kisan Congress Ramkumar Walia, in the presence of state president Adesh Kumar Gupta, besides Sanjay Kapoor, former national general secretary of Kisan Congress, PD Jain, president of Delhi Digambar Jain Samaj, joined BJP.

During this, Adesh Kumar Gupta said that with Ramkumar Walia joining the party, his dynamism and activism will give a new direction and strength to the party. He said, together we will work in a constructive and positive manner on the problems of Delhi.

During this, Gupta also targeted the Kejriwal government. He said that Kejriwal’s model of education is completely hollow. By showing a picture of just two and three schools, the Kejriwal government keeps claiming to bring an education revolution in Delhi. The reality is that the number of children in government schools is decreasing, in the last 4 years, one and a half lakh children in government schools have reduced.