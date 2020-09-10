Congress and TMC in support of Riya Chakraborty, said- BJP is harassing a Bengali Brahmin girl

Kolkata: Political parties in West Bengal have raised the issue of Riya Chakravati being Bengal. Political parties said that it is clear that BJP targets Bengal and Bengalis easily. A similar campaign was conducted against Riya. Please tell that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant’s being from Bihar is being used in Bihar elections. BJP has also put up posters, banners to give justice to Sushant. Now this is going to happen for Riya also in Bengal. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty will decide on bail tomorrow, know what the actress said in her defense?

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Congress and the Marxist Communist Party (CPI-M) condemned the BJP unanimously in this matter despite their sharp political differences. These parties alleged that the BJP tried to take advantage of a Bengali woman by making it an "easy target" in view of the proposed Bihar assembly elections at the end of the year.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and national spokesperson Saugata Roy said, "I think that because Riya is a Bengali, she is exploited before being convicted in court." The propaganda campaign once again proves the BJP's hatred towards Bengalis. We saw something similar in Assam NRC as well. "

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and newly appointed President of West Bengal Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday termed Riya’s arrest on drug charges as “absurd”. He had said, “Riya’s father has been an army officer and he has served the country. Riya is also a Bengali Brahmin woman; An explanation of justice to Sushant should not be an interpretation of justice for Bihari. “

He had tweeted several times, “Riya’s father should also get the right to demand justice for his daughter.” Media trial of any case is not good for our judicial system. That everyone should get justice is the basic principle of our Constitution. “

When BJP was approached in this regard, the party’s national secretary Rahul Sinha refused to react to the matter. After a three-day questioning, the Drug Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Chakraborty (28) on Tuesday in a narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been sent to judicial custody by the local court till 22 September.