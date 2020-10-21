Congress attack on Prime Minister Modi’s address – ‘country needs a solid solution to corona, not blank speech’

Congress Attacks PM Modi: The Congress accused the central government of failing to deal with the Corona virus crisis after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (PM Modi) address to the nation. The opposition party said that the country no longer wants a ‘blank speech’ but a concrete solution. Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Kheda issued a statement saying, ‘On March 24, 2020, Modi ji said that the war of Mahabharata had lasted 18 days and it would take 21 days to win the war from Corona. But 210 days later, the ‘Mahabharata of Corona epidemic’ has spread throughout the country. People are dying, but Modi is doing the job with a blank address on television instead of ‘Samadhan’. Also Read – Bihar Opinion Poll: Whose Government will be formed in Bihar? Know what the opinion poll says

He alleged, “The Modi government has completely proved to be ‘nakam and nakara’ in the fight against Corona.” In the ravages of the epidemic, the BJP has left the people of the country in a state of disarray. ”Congress leaders said,“ India has become the Corona Capital of the world today. According to the data released on October 19, 2020, India is now the first place in the world in the infection of corona epidemic. ‘ Also Read – Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said – Kamal Nath insulted Dalits, expelled Congress

Presenting several statistics related to the corona virus, he claimed, ‘Corona infection in India increased from one lakh to 75 lakhs in 100 days. This speaks of gross ‘failure and inefficiency’. Surjewala and Kheda said, “Modi ji in his address to the nation said that there is no hope of ending the corona till the medicine comes.” Do not understand how many times you will trick the country by lying contradictory lies to each other. The country no longer wants a blank solution, but a concrete solution. ‘ Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Full Speech: 10 big things about PM Modi’s address, from Corona and Navratri, Eid, Chhath to Kabir’s Doha

Significantly, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that the lockdown may have ended, but the corona virus has not ended. He said that unless the country gets success in the fight against Corona, then carelessness should not be taken. Modi said in his address to the nation that India is in a stable state today and in any case it should not be allowed to deteriorate.

(input language)