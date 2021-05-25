Congress begins marketing campaign within the title of ‘Let Congress vaccinate’, birthday party will purchase 100 crore vaccine

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday introduced a web based marketing campaign known as ‘Let the Congress vaccinate’ to unfold consciousness in regards to the significance of anti-Kovid-19 and pressurize the federal government to shop for the vaccine at once below its Rs 100 crore plan. Offered. The birthday party had lately introduced that each one its MLAs and MPs would purchase the vaccine from their regional construction fund by way of paying 100 crore rupees. Additionally Learn – Delhi has the easiest rainfall within the month of Would possibly in 13 years, know what was the report

As a part of the social media marketing campaign, state Congress president DK Shivkumar, former Leader Minister Siddaramaiah, performing president Ishwar Khandre, former minister RV Deshpande and different birthday party leaders underlined the BJP executive's "failure" in vaccination by way of issuing video messages.

The Congress claimed in a unlock that 20,000 other people supported the marketing campaign these days and whilst sharing their movies on Twitter and Fb, requested the BJP executive to permit the Congress to shop for vaccines at once for the folk of Karnataka.

Sivakumar stated, “I request the Congress staff to unfold consciousness a few of the other people about how Kovid will also be have shyed away from thru vaccination, how the federal government is giving hella to shop for the vaccine and the way the Karnataka Congress has at once deployed the vaccine Proposed to shop for, if the federal government lets in us to try this. “

He stated that the BJP executive on the Middle didn’t supply vaccines in enough amount to Karnataka and as an alternative vaccines had been exported. Shivkumar stated that the Congress is dedicated to its hundred crore rupees plan and this fund will likely be used to shop for vaccine at once from the manufacturers and provides its dose to the folk. He stated that the birthday party has sought permission from the federal government for this again and again, however has now not been given permission but.