Congress begins the process of election of new president, AICC meeting will be held soon

The Congress has started the process for the election of a president. The Central Election Authority of the party led by Madhusudan Mistry has started the process for the election of the president. He has asked the state units to send the names of the members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) who are eligible to vote for the election of the party president. In an internal memorandum issued to the Heads of State on Thursday, Mistry wrote, 'You are informed that the AICC intends to call its meeting as soon as possible, and you will be made aware of the dates and the scheduled place.'

The authority has asked to give the names and photographs of AICC members for issuing identity cards so that they can attend the meeting. This is being seen as a move in the wake of a letter written by 23 party leaders who are demanding elections in the organization from the block to the CWC level and the appointment of a permanent president.

After a letter was written by 23 Congress leaders in August, the party witnessed a stormy CWC meeting, in which former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had targeted party dissidents and questioned the timing of the letter as well. A letter sent to the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, demanded a change in leadership. Even the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh requested Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief.

Sonia Gandhi offered to step down from the party’s top post, but former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh rejected it and requested her to continue in office. With several Congress leaders demanding the withdrawal of Rahul Gandhi as party chief without delay, the party made it clear that the issue would be discussed in the CWC meeting. In the letter, the ‘full-time’ party president was called, expressing concern with the rise of the BJP. Sonia Gandhi is the interim president since last year.

