Congress bifurcated on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tantrums, celebration top command stopped talks

Political turmoil continues in Punjab. In the meantime, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the publish of Punjab Congress President the day gone by. However it's believed that resigning would possibly now price Sidhu dearly. In truth, in keeping with the inside track, the celebration top command is now indignant with Sidhu and talks have now not taken position between the 2 aspects. It's believed that the celebration is not going to persuade Sidhu. Concurrently, discussions have began in Punjab in regards to the new state president. Allow us to tell that the identify of Ravneet Singh Bittu is main on this race.

In line with Congress resources, the celebration top command is indignant with Sidhu's perspective and is now taking a difficult stand. Additionally, the celebration management has now not spoken to Sidhu but. Then again, Sidhu's resignation has now not been permitted to this point. On the identical time, it's being mentioned that Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat will cross to Chandigarh on Wednesday however in the interim his consult with has been postponed. With this, it's now transparent that the celebration is not in a temper to tolerate Sidhu.

In line with celebration resources, the celebration top command is giving time to Sidhu via now not accepting his resignation. But when he does now not agree then strict motion may also be taken towards Sidhu. Additionally, strict motion can be taken towards the ministers who is not going to attend lately's cupboard assembly. Allow us to tell that Sidhu used to be made the President of Punjab Congress on 23 July. But after the resignation of Sidhu, there was a flurry of resignations of many huge leaders together with many ministers of Channi govt, whilst now the Captain faction has transform energetic.