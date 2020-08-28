Congress campaign against NEET-JEE Exams, Rahul Gandhi said – Connect voice with millions of students

new Delhi: Congress campaigned on social media on Friday to protest against the decision to admit NEET and JEE exams related to admission in medical and engineering colleges amid corona virus epidemic and former party president Rahul Gandhi called on people to raise their voice for students did. Also Read – Australia Tour of England: Cricket Australia prevented its players from sweating the ball, know full detail

At the same time, six ministers of non-BJP ruled states have moved the Supreme Court on Friday, requesting to reconsider the order allowing the Center to conduct NEET and JEE entrance examinations this year amid the Kovid-19 global epidemic. This reconsideration petition has been filed on behalf of the ministers of West Bengal (Malay constituent), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sindhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant) .

Apart from campaigning with the 'Speak Up for Student Safety' hashtag on social media, the party has also organized a dharna outside the central government offices across the country.

Talking important that the govt listen to the students, considering wise & have the interest of this country in their hearts & any decision that is made with regards to these exams is made after a conversation & after a consensus is developed: Shri @RahulGandhi #SpeakUpForStudentSafety pic.twitter.com/fyiUcFibYg – Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Connect your voice with millions of troubled students. Come, ask the government to listen to the students. ” Many senior Congress leaders have released videos under this campaign and demanded to postpone the examinations.

Senior leader Motilal Vora said, “The Congress party supports the demand of students to postpone the examination of JEE and NEET. Students of flood affected states like Assam and Bihar will have to face problems. Congress stands with students. “

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The arbitrary attitude of the BJP government is putting the lives of 25 lakh students participating in NEET and JEE examinations at risk.” Parents of students are also demonstrating against this decision; The BJP government should reconsider its decision. ” It is worth noting that the JEE (Main) exam will be held between September 1 and September 6, while the NEET exam is scheduled to be held on September 13.

Explain that on August 17, the apex court had refused to intervene in the matter of conducting medical and engineering entrance examinations – NEET and JEE, scheduled in September this year, stating that life should go on and the students in the wake of global epidemic Can not waste your precious year