Congress can contest the municipal elections alone in Mumbai, party said – seat sharing is a difficult task

Pune: The newly elected chief of the Mumbai Congress, Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap, indicated that the party would contest all the 227 seats in the Mumbai Municipal Municipal Elections of 2022. The Congress is involved in government with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra. Jagtap told reporters at Jejuri in Pune district, "It is a difficult task to distribute seats, therefore, as a party we should think of those who carry the party's flag on their shoulders and Brihanmumbai All the 227 seats should be contested in the forthcoming elections of the Municipal Corporation (BMC). "

When asked about his priorities as the chairman of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), Jagtap said that the number of Congress seats in the last elections had come down and he united all experienced leaders to increase the number of seats. The Congress on Saturday appointed Charan Singh Sapra as the new acting president of the Mumbai Congress.

Earlier, according to the statement by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, "The Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new Chairman of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the executive chairman of MRCC.