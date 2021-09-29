Congress chief attacked Kapil Sibal, reminded ‘previous days’, employees demonstrated out of doors the home

New Delhi: Senior Congress chief Kapil Sibal, who has centered the highest management of the Congress, is in hassle. Many Congress leaders have centered Kapil Sibal. On the similar time, Congress leaders additionally reminded the times when Congress had excellent days and Sibal used to be in giant and prime positions. No longer handiest this, Congress employees additionally demonstrated out of doors Kapil Sibal’s space in Delhi. Right here the employees raised slogans in opposition to Kapil Sibal.Additionally Learn – Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets House Minister Amit Shah amid speculations of becoming a member of BJP

Congress chief Ajay Maken stated that Sonia Gandhi made Kapil Sibal a minister on the Centre. Gave them possibilities. Kapil Sibal must no longer attempt to marginalize the group and the occasion which gave him such a lot of alternatives.

Chhattisgarh minister and senior Congress chief TS Dev stated that after Congress used to be in energy, it used to be in its excellent days, Kapil Sibal additionally had this stuff. Now that the Congress is in its tricky segment, then such issues must no longer be executed.

#WATCH | Employees of Delhi Congress protest in opposition to senior occasion chief Kapil Sibal out of doors his place of abode in New Delhi, hours after Sibal reiterated calls for for sweeping reforms raised via G-23 leaders; display placards studying ‘Get Smartly Quickly Kapil Sibal’ %.twitter.com/6A1dNrbuLT – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Congress employees protest in Delhi amid assault on Kapil Sibal via Congress leaders. Congress employees demonstrated out of doors Kapil Sibal’s place of abode. And the poster of Get Smartly Quickly (Get Smartly Quickly) used to be observed. The employees raised slogans in opposition to Sibal.

Allow us to let you know that nowadays Kapil Sibal raised many questions on the Congress occasion and the highest management and stated that after there’s no everlasting president within the occasion, then who’s taking the selections. The situation of the oldest occasion is unhealthy. Punjab isn’t improving. Congress must straight away grasp a gathering of the running committee. If Sibal has stated many different issues, then the folk related to the Congress had been exasperated. Kapil Sibal has been a minister on the Centre. At the side of maintaining many best posts, he’s lately within the Rajya Sabha from the Congress.