Congress chief Digvijaya Singh inflamed with corona virus, tweeted data himself

Coronavirus Replace: Corona and its new Omicron within the nation (Omicron) The instances of variants are expanding impulsively. From mango to important, everyone seems to be falling prey to it. In the course of all this, Congress chief Digvijay Singh Corona virus (Coronavirus) had been inflamed with. Digvijay Singh (Digvijaya Singh) He himself gave details about this via tweeting.

Digvijay Singh (Digvijaya Singh Covid Information) tweeted, 'I had a chilly. RT-PCR My corona document has come sure after you have the check completed. Those that have are available touch with me within the closing 2-3 days, if they've fever, cough, chilly, chilly, frame pain, then they are able to kindly percentage their RT-PCR Get the check completed. Care for your well being. Our easiest needs.

I had a chilly. COVID +ve has come after you have RT-PCR check completed.

Those that have are available touch with me within the closing 2-3 days, if they’ve fever, cough, chilly, chilly, frame ache, then please get their RT-PCR check completed. Care for your well being. Our easiest needs — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 24, 2022

Previous Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar (Sharad Pawar) stated on Monday that he has been inflamed with the corona virus, however there may be not anything to fret about.

Previous Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar (Sharad Pawar) stated on Monday that he has been inflamed with the corona virus, however there may be not anything to fret about. Pawar (81) additionally stated that High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) Referred to as him and inquired about his well being and wanted him a fast restoration.

I’ve examined Covid sure however there is not any reason for fear. I’m following the remedy as steered via my physician.

I request all those that had been in touch with me previously few days to get themselves examined and take all vital precautions. – Sharad Pawar (PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

The previous Union Minister tweeted, ‘I’ve been inflamed with Corona virus, however there may be not anything to fret. I’m present process remedy as consistent with my physician’s recommendation. Pawar stated, ‘I, who got here in touch with me in the previous couple of days, attraction to all of the other people to get examined and take vital precautions.

High Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji referred to as to investigate about my well being. I’m grateful for his fear and just right needs.@PMOIndia – Sharad Pawar (PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

In any other tweet, Pawar stated, “High Minister Narendra Modi ji referred to as me and inquired about my well being. I’m thankful for his fear and for his smartly needs. The NCP is a part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) executive in Maharashtra, which additionally comprises the Congress.

(Enter: ANI)