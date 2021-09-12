Congress chief Hardik Patel’s goal, said- BJP has selected Bhupendra Patel as its final CM in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Congress chief Hardik Patel stated Bhupendra Patel would be the final BJP leader minister in Gujarat as the folk have determined to oust the saffron celebration from energy for a minimum of 25 years. Hardik Patel comes from the Patidar group, whilst Bhupendra Patel, who was once made CM, additionally comes from the Patidar group.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Shiv Sena will contest elections on all seats in UP and Goa, stated – will educate a lesson to BJP

It’s noteworthy {that a} day after Vijay Rupani’s resignation, the BJP’s legislature celebration unanimously elected Bhupendra Patel (59) as its chief on Sunday. Bhupendra Patel will take oath because the Leader Minister on Monday. Additionally Learn – Sales space Vijay Abhiyan: BJP objectives so as to add 100 participants to every sales space in UP, make 1.5 crore new participants

Congress’ Gujarat unit operating president Hardik Patel, in an open letter to the state’s designated leader minister, stated what he would reach in twelve months (meeting elections are to be held subsequent 12 months), which the BJP may just no longer reach within the final 25 years. “The BJP has given you this accountability a couple of months sooner than the elections to cover your failure, however what is going to you do in a 12 months (let the Gujarat meeting elections be held in December subsequent 12 months) that your celebration has achieved for training, well being, For girls, young people and farmers and weaker phase of Gujarat within the final 25 years? Additionally Learn – Within the final 6 months, 4 CMs of BJP dominated states have resigned, the cause of all is other

Hardik Patel stated, “The BJP has appointed you as its final leader minister for the reason that other folks of Gujarat have for a minimum of 25 years satisfied their thoughts to throw out the anti-poor, anti-youth BJP from energy. Now the time has come to switch all the govt, no longer simply the Leader Minister.